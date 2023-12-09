শনিবার , ৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৪শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bengaluru FC fire coach Simon Grayson amid poor ISL season | Football News

In the midst of a relatively subdued ISL 2023-24 season, Bengaluru FC announced their separation from head coach Simon Grayson and assistant coach Neil McDonald on Saturday.
Former India player Renedy Singh will assume the role of interim head coach until a permanent appointment is made.

The decision to part ways between the club and the coaching staff was reached following a significant 0-4 defeat at home against Mumbai FC in their recent match on Friday.

During Grayson’s tenure, which began ahead of the 2022-2023 season, BFC achieved the runner-up position in the previous ISL season and the Super Cup, along with winning the Durand Cup.
However, the current ISL standings position Bengaluru FC in the ninth slot, with only one victory, four losses and as many draws from nine matches.





