Beyond Greatness! Argentina legend Lionel Messi’s staggering records and unmatched legacy | Football News

NEW DELHI: Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time.

Messi’s journey from a young talent in Barcelona to an international football icon is marked by numerous records, including being La Liga’s top scorer with 474 goals and leading his country to their first World Cup victory in 36 years in 2022.

Born in Rosario, Argentina, in 1987, Messi has a total of eight Ballon d’Or titles against rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s five.

Messi was 13 when his family relocated to Barcelona, where the club helped in treating his growth hormone deficiency. Starting with FC Barcelona ‘s U14 squad, Messi quickly ascended through the ranks due to his extraordinary talent.

He made his senior club debut at 17 against Espanyol, becoming the youngest player to appear for the team in the competition at that time.

During his 17-year tenure with FC Barcelona, Messi won 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League titles, and 7 Copa del Rey titles.

He delivered unforgettable moments, such as his emulation of Diego Maradona’s ‘goal of the century’ in 2007, when he dribbled past six Getafe defenders to score in the Copa del Rey semi final.

In 2009, Messi secured his first UEFA Champions League title as Barcelona defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the final, where he scored a goal with a header.

Another significant milestone came in 2020 when Messi broke Pele’s record for the most goals scored for a single club. He achieved this by scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona in a 3-0 victory against Real Valladolid, surpassing Pele’s 643 goals for Santos FC.

Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and played for the club until 2023, netting 22 goals in 58 appearances.

In 2023, he joined Inter Miami in the United States, where he has managed to score 13 goals in 18 matches so far.

Messi’s international career also boasts remarkable achievements. His first appearance came in August 2005 against Hungary, although he was sent off shortly after coming on for hitting Vilmos Vanczak.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Messi played a crucial role in leading Argentina to a gold medal, assisting the game-winning goal against Nigeria.

In 2021, Messi achieved a significant milestone, winning his first major international championship when Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final at the Maracana Stadium. However, the pinnacle of Messi’s illustrious career was leading Argentina to a World Cup victory in Qatar in 2022.

Messi scored twice in the final against France, and the team ultimately triumphed via a penalty shootout, earning their first World Cup title in 36 years.









