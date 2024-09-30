‘Bhai le lo Rohit Sharma ko as a captain’: Expert advice to RCB | Cricket News

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Regulations announced, decks have been cleared for the ten franchises to decide on the players they want to retain before going into the ‘Big Auction’; and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already received a major advice from former India batsman Mohammad Kaif – “If you get a chance, get Rohit Sharma”.

Rohit was replaced as skipper by the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 2024 season, handing over the team’s reins to allrounder Hardik Pandya.But the move backfired as the team failed to make the knockouts in one of their worst performances in the IPL.

While it is yet to be known if MI will retain their five-time title-winning skipper, Kaif has advised the RCB to not miss the opportunity of getting Rohit if they get that and appoint him as the team’s captain.

Kohli has been playing for the RCB ever since the league’s inaugural season in 2008, but could never lead the team to a title. But he continues to shine for the franchise as a batsman and was the top-scorer of the 2024 season as well.

Both Kohli and Virat quit the format in the international arena after India’s T20 World Cup triumph in June this year.

Kaif suggested Rohit’s skills as a leader might end RCB’s wait of winning the IPL.

“Player unnees-bees hota hai. Yeh banda athharah ko bees kar deta hai (a player can be there or thereabout, but Rohit can turn the same player into exceptional)”, Kaif could be heard saying on a video floating on social media.

“He (Rohit) knows how to get the best out of a player by putting an arm around him,” added Kaif.

WATCH

“He understands the tactical moves, knows which player to fit where in the playing eleven, does that brilliantly. So I believe, agar mauka mile RCB ko, toh bhai le lo Rohit Sharma ko as a captain (if RCB get a chance, they should take Rohit as a captain),” Kaif concluded.

According to the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, a franchise can retain a total of six players from their existing squad. It can include a maximum of five capped players (Indian and overseas) and a maximum of two uncapped players.