Big sports events on August 25 | More sports News

শনিবার , ২৪ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১০ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Big sports events on August 25

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৪, ২০২৪ ১১:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Big sports events on August 25

NEW DELHI: Here are the big sports events lined up for Sunday (August 25) that comprise the Day 5 of the first Test between Pakistan vs Bangladesh and English Premier League matches.
Cricket
10:30 AM: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5
12:30 AM (Monday): West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I
Football
6:30 PM: Wolves vs Chelsea (EPL)
9 PM: Liverpool vs Brentford (EPL)





