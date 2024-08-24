Big sports events on August 25 | More sports News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







NEW DELHI: Here are the big sports events lined up for Sunday (August 25) that comprise the Day 5 of the first Test between Pakistan vs Bangladesh and English Premier League matches.

Cricket

10:30 AM: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 5

12:30 AM (Monday): West Indies vs South Africa , 2nd T20I

Football

6:30 PM: Wolves vs Chelsea ( EPL )

9 PM: Liverpool vs Brentford (EPL)









