Bismah Maroof retires from international cricket | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Unexpectedly, one of Pakistan ‘s most well-known female cricket players and former captain, Bismah Maroof , declared on Thursday that she would be retiring from all international cricket with immediate effect.

The 32-year-old Bismah had to take a lengthy sabbatical from cricket in 2020 due to a fitness concern and again in August 2021 after giving birth to a daughter.

When Bismah brought her infant to the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand, it made headlines. She was the first female cricket player from Pakistan to take advantage of the 12-month paid maternity leave program.

As the most-capped Pakistani woman cricketer with 276 matches played, Bismah is a left-handed batsman who made her ODI debut against India in 2006. 2009 saw her make her T20I debut against Ireland.

With her right-arm leg-spin, she has amassed 6,262 runs in international cricket, including 33 half-centuries, and claimed 80 wickets in the format.

“I have decided to retire from the game I love the most. It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories,” Bismah said in a statement.

“I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now.

“I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother.”

The Board has always been grateful to Bismah for her enormous contributions to Pakistan women’s cricket, according to Tania Mallik , the head of the women’s cricket wing.

In addition to captaining her nation in 96 international matches, Bismah was a member of the women’s squad that took home the gold medal twice at the Asian Games , in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

She participated in four ICC Women’s 50-over World Cups (2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022). In the 2022 tournament, which was hosted in New Zealand, she captained the squad.

Between 2009 and 2023, Bismah participated in eight ICC Women’s T20 World Cups and captained the team in the 2020 and 2023 competitions.

(With PTI inputs)









