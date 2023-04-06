বৃহস্পতিবার , ৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৪শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

BJP Submitting Breach of Privilege Notice Against Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৬, ২০২৩ ১১:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
bjp flag


Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 22:36 IST

While Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, Ramesh is the Chief Whip. (File photo/PTI)
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

While Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, Ramesh is the Chief Whip. (File photo/PTI)

Two BJP MPs are moving the notice, they said in what is being seen as the party’s strong defence of Vice President Dhankhar against what it believes is the opposition’s repeated swipes at him

The BJP is submitting a breach of privilege notice in Rajya Sabha against Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh for allegedly “disrespecting the sanctity of the chair” by their remarks on Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, ruling party sources said on Thursday.

Two BJP MPs are moving the notice, they said in what is being seen as the party’s strong defence of Vice President Dhankhar against what it believes is the opposition’s repeated swipes at him.

Ramesh had used the “cheerleader” jibe at Dhankhar over his criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in Britain. The BJP has alleged Gandhi insulted Indian democracy through his statements.

Kharge had said presiding officers cannot display their biases or loyalty to the ruling party.

While Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, Ramesh is the Chief Whip.

These remarks are aimed at “disrespecting the sanctity of the chair,” a source in the ruling establishment said.

The notice for breach of privilege is submitted at the Chair’s office which then decides whether to send it to the privilege committee for further action.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

arpita raj
Arpita Raj

Arpita Raj works at the ‘Breaking News Desk’ and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from JamRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

air conditioner 2 1
দেড় টনের স্প্লিট এসিতে ২৬,০০০ টাকা ছাড়! প্রচণ্ড গরম পড়ার আগে কিনে ফেলুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Sangsad Parliament Edit
‘অর্থমন্ত্রী সংসদে থাকেন না, তিনি কথা শুনতে চান না’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bjp flag
BJP Submitting Breach of Privilege Notice Against Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm BM Container Fire 2
বিএম ডিপোতে পুড়েছে ২৫০ কোটি টাকার রফতানি পণ্য
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm russia

দাম বেঁধে দেওয়া দেশগুলোতে তেল বিক্রিতে রাশিয়ার নিষেধাজ্ঞা

 wm photo cdkc dc hdc chc g

সিমেক ইন্সটিটিউট অব টেকনোলজির নতুন ভবন উদ্বোধন

 wm tass final

মহাকাশে অফিস খুলছে বার্তাসংস্থা তাস

 wm Khulna varsity Edit

খুবির ৩৩৫ কোটি টাকার প্রকল্পের মেয়াদ ২ বছর বৃদ্ধির সুপারিশ

 1598975688 news18 national default image3

Congress’ Seva Dal Holds Candlelight March In UP To Demand Justice For Victim

 wm abimael guzman peru shining path

পেরুর কারাবন্দি মাওবাদী নেতা গুজম্যানের মৃত্যু

 wm afghanistan 8

আফগানিস্তানে তালেবানবিরোধী বিক্ষোভে গুলি, নিহত ৩

 Tarikul Shumana

[১] ব্রুনাইয়ে শিশুদের ‘মুজিব’ পড়ে শোনালেন বাংলাদেশের হাইকমিশনার নাহিদা রহমান সুমনা

 received 961053681324423

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে গত ২৪ ঘণ্টায় করোনায় মৃত্যু ৪,সংক্রমিত ৯৪

 IMG 20220827 WA0002

লিডার্স এর উদ্যোগে ফ্রি স্ত্রীরোগ ও মাতৃস্বাস্থ্য সেবা ক্যাম্প