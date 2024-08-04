Boxer Nishant Dev bows out of Paris Olympics after quarterfinal loss | Paris Olympics 2024 News

NEW DELHI: Nishant Dev ‘s Olympic debut ended in disappointment as he suffered a narrow split decision loss against Mexico’s Marco Verde Alvarez in the men’s 71kg quarterfinal on Saturday at the North Paris Arena.Despite holding the lead after the opening round, the 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist was unable to maintain his advantage.In the early stages of the bout, Nishant’s speed proved too much for Alvarez to handle. The Indian boxer effectively utilized his straight jabs, connecting them cleanly on Alvarez’s face and body, aiming to wear down his opponent.

However, the second-seeded Mexican managed to turn the tables in the later rounds, securing a 4-1 victory and ending Nishant’s hopes of Olympic glory.

Nishant had defeated Alvarez in the 2021 World Championships.

Alvarez was trailing for most of the round but managed to land a powerful right hook on Nishant’s face, prompting the referee to give the Indian boxer a standing count.

In the final moments, Alvarez followed up with a left hook. Despite this, Nishant’s overall dominant performance earned him the upper hand.

Nishant continued to deliver a variety of punches, including a series of hooks, while Alvarez raised his game, landing some crucial blows. However, Nishant appeared to be the stronger of the two, effectively countering the Mexican’s shots.

Despite this, the judges scored the bout 3-2 in favor of Alvarez, with both fighters entering the final three minutes on a razor-thin margin, with Alvarez leading on one scorecard.

Alvarez began the final round with a flurry of punches, setting an aggressive tone. The Mexican fighter displayed increased urgency, delivering a solid uppercut. In contrast, the Indian fighter appeared exhausted, struggling to throw punches and moving sluggishly.

Alvarez admitted that the bout was challenging.

“It was a tough bout, played with heart and mind. I hit on his body to open up for upper cuts. I had lost to him in 2021 world Championships. I have a lot of respect for him,” Alvarez said.

“He is very technically sound boxer. My coaches asked me to play smart after I lost the first round.”

Nishant became the fifth Indian boxer to be eliminated from the Olympic Games. With his exit, Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain remains the only Indian boxer still in the competition.