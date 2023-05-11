Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record will be an emotional moment for me: Virat Kohli | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Virat Kohli , who is just three shy away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar ’s record of most ODI centuries in the world, has admitted that breaking the Master Blaster’s record of 49 ODI centuries would be an emotional moment for him.There might be hardly anyone who would have thought at that time that someone would even get closer to Tendulkar’s 49 ODI tons leave aside surpassing the landmark.

But, here the 34-year-old Kohli now has 46 hundreds from 274 ODI games and will require four more to surpass his childhood idol and one-time teammate.

The feat is quite achievable with the amount of ODIs Team India is going to play in the World Cup year and with the form Kohli is having right now, it’s just a matter of time.

When asked about his thoughts on reaching that milestone, Kohli instantly says, “it will be a very emotional moment for me”.

Kohli spoke his heart out during PUMA’s six-part docu-series which also includes Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom , Chhetri, Harmanpreet Kaur and para-athlete Avani Lekhara .

Kohli also talked about his childhood memories of playing cricket with older boys and highlighting the importance of sports.

“Sports teaches you some values of life, discipline and planning. It opens up your side, making you a productive person. No matter which profession you are in, the value of playing sport is immense.

“Don’t make them [students] just play sports, teach them. It is important to teach them small details of what it means to play a sport,” Kohli adds as he further recalls the incident that took off the pressure of studies from him when his school’s vice principal advised him to religiously follow cricket.”