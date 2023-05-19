Brij Bhushan’s comments on our medals demeaning: Protesting wrestlers | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has strongly criticised former Wrestling Federation of India ( WFI ) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged comment downplaying the value of a medal and suggesting that athletes should repay the government for their training expenses.Brij Bhushan, who is currently facing allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, stated in a video interview that athletes should not only return their medals but also reimburse the significant funds invested in their training.

Bajrang, leading the protest alongside fellow Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat , expressed his dismay, saying, “He (Brij Bhushan) has not given me the medal in charity. I have earned it for the country with my blood and sweat. He shouldn’t have uttered these words if he truly respects our achievements.”

Sakshi, sharing her perspective, stated, “The medal he (Brij Bhushan) is saying is worth Rs 15, we have sacrificed everything for that. It’s shameful that the champion athletes of the country are seeing such bad days. I have won this medal for the country, no one can put a price on it.”

Supporting the wrestlers, top Congress leader Sachin Pilot visited the protest at Jantar Mantar and emphasised the importance of meeting the wrestlers’ legitimate demands while ensuring an impartial investigation under the law.

As the protest entered its 27th day, women’s organisations jointly submitted a memorandum to the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Sports Minister, demanding the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan. They alleged that since his tenure at WFI, women wrestlers have faced ongoing sexual harassment.

The protesting wrestlers reiterated their determination to continue the protest until Brij Bhushan is apprehended, highlighting that the deadline for government action is imminent, and a significant decision may be made by the khap mahapanchayat (local council) thereafter.

(With inputs from PTI)