শনিবার , ১৩ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Bulls-eye’: Ravi Bishnoi’s direct throw sends Johnathan Campbell back. Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৩, ২০২৪ ৮:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1720879449 photo



msid 111715735,imgsize 52516

NEW DELHI: Ravi Bishnoi displayed his agility in fielding with a stunning direct hit that dismissed Zimbabwean batsman Johnathan Campbell during India’s disciplined bowling display in the fourth T20I between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.
The moment came in the 15th over when Bishnoi, bowling to Sikandar Raza, saw Campbell attempting a quick single.Raza played a hurried shot to the off-side, prompting Campbell to set off but then change his mind halfway down the pitch.
Bishnoi, alert and agile, swiftly moved across to the ball, gathered it quickly, and despite being off-balance, unleashed a throw that found its mark at the non-striker’s end. Campbell was caught short by a considerable distance, and the third umpire wasn’t required as Bishnoi’s accuracy was spot-on.
Watch:

India’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as they restricted Zimbabwe to 152/7. Khaleel Ahmed led the bowling attack with figures of 2-32, well-supported by Tushar Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, and Shivam Dube, each contributing with a wicket apiece.
Zimbabwe started well with a solid 63-run opening partnership between Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wesley Madhevere, but they struggled after losing their openers in quick succession.
Captain Sikandar Raza provided impetus to the innings with a brisk 46 off 28 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes, before his dismissal dented Zimbabwe’s hopes of a bigger total.
Despite Raza’s efforts, Zimbabwe couldn’t capitalize as India’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout. Bishnoi’s fielding gem encapsulated India’s sharpness on the field, exemplifying their commitment to tight bowling and excellent fielding standards that restricted Zimbabwe effectively.
India’s disciplined performance in both bowling and fielding ensured they maintained control, limiting Zimbabwe to a manageable total. Bishnoi’s run-out of Campbell stood out as a pivotal moment, showcasing his athleticism and contributing to India’s comprehensive display in the field.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Messenger creation 722022dc 0591 40c8 84af ca12a2147a23
শিশুদের স্মার্ট ফোন ব্যবহার আমাদেরকে মেধা শূন্য জাতিতে পরিণত করবে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240713 WA0005
ঢাকা হরিজন কলোনীতে হামলা ও মন্দির ভাংচুরের প্রতিবাদে টাঙ্গাইলে সমাবেশ ও বিক্ষোভ মিছিল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
NEWSATOK
চমেকে ৫ ‘বহিরাগত’ গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1720879449 photo
‘Bulls-eye’: Ravi Bishnoi’s direct throw sends Johnathan Campbell back. Watch | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Hang death

ইরানে একদিনে ১২ বেলুচ বন্দির ফাঁসি

 wm Nobel Peace Prize 2021 Maria Reza And Dimitriv Muratov 08 10 2021

শান্তিতে নোবেল পেলেন মারিয়া রেজা এবং দিমিত্রি মুরাতব

 kareena kapoor 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Doesn’t Want Her Sons Jeh, Taimur to be ‘Movie Stars’

 vote counting evm election poll ballot electronic voting machine

When and Where to Watch LIVE Counting of Votes; Full Details Here

 wm jorargonj thana 14.10.2021 1

‘স্বামীর অবহেলায়’ ক্ষুব্ধ স্ত্রী আগুন দিল শরীরে, পরে মৃত্যু

 received 516452597011679

আখাউড়া থানা পুলিশের বিশেষ অভিযান।

 1595612594 news18 sports default image

Seeking Reform, US Holds $1.3 Million In Dues From WADA

 image 352084.webp

এসএসসি ও সমমানের পরীক্ষার ফলাফল প্রকাশ ১২ মে

 wm IPTV at Mobile 03 11 2021

ওটিটি নিয়ে অপারেটরদের ব্যাখ্যা পর্যালোচনা করছে বিটিআরসি

 1623141574 rupali ganguly 1

Rupali Ganguly Shares Throwback Pic from Wedding with Romantic Note for Husband