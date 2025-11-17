মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Camp Nou breathes again as Barcelona set to walk back into their home of stories on November 22 | Football News Erling Haaland double sends Norway to first World Cup since 1998; Italy pushed to play-offs | Football News শেখ হাসিনা ও আসাদুজ্জামান কামালকে ফিরিয়ে দিতে ভারতের প্রতি আহ্বান Akshaye Khanna’s First Look Poster From Dhurandhar Unveiled; Mridul Tiwari Reacts To Gaurav Khanna Being Called Fake | Bollywood News ‘শেখ হাসিনার ফাঁসির রায় ‘ঐতিহাসিক মাইলফলক’: সামান্তা শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে রায় প্রমাণ করে, কেউ আইনের ঊর্ধ্বে নয়: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা Timothee Chalamet Calls Adam Sandler ‘Best Actors Of All Time’; Latter Reacts | Hollywood News ১৮ কোটি মানুষের আকাঙ্ক্ষা পূরণ হয়েছে: কর্নেল অলি Sonakshi Sinha Congratulates Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa: ‘You Will Be The Best Parents’ | Bollywood News Shocking trades! ‘Mohammed Shami to LSG surprised me, Andre Russell release is ‘risky’: Ex-India spinner | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Camp Nou breathes again as Barcelona set to walk back into their home of stories on November 22 | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Camp Nou breathes again as Barcelona set to walk back into their home of stories on November 22 | Football News


Barcelona’s players exercise during the team’s first training session at the venue after its renovation at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (AP Photo)

Spanish football club Barcelona will return to the rebuilt Camp Nou on November 22 for their La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao, the club announced on Monday. This will be their first game at the stadium in more than two years.Camp Nou was closed at the end of the 2022/23 season, and Barcelona have since played their home matches mainly at the Olympic Stadium on Montjuic.More than 20,000 people paid to watch the team practice at the Camp Nou on Nov. 7.Work began on upgrading the stadium in June 2023 to expand capacity in Europe’s largest soccer venue that previously stood at 99,000. The reconstruction project, worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion), faced delays and is reopening a year later than planned.For now, the stadium will operate with a temporary capacity of 45,401. When the top tier is finished, it will hold 105,000 spectators. As part of the reopening process, Barcelona allowed 23,000 fans to attend a training session earlier in November.The club is also waiting for UEFA approval to host Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou on December 9 in the Champions League.At the start of this season, Barcelona had to play two matches at the 6,000-capacity Johan Cruyff Stadium after they did not receive the required safety permit for Camp Nou.Barcelona plan to install a roof on the new stadium in the summer of 2027, a year later than originally planned.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Erling Haaland double sends Norway to first World Cup since 1998; Italy pushed to play-offs | Football News

Erling Haaland double sends Norway to first World Cup since 1998; Italy pushed to play-offs | Football News

Shocking trades! ‘Mohammed Shami to LSG surprised me, Andre Russell release is ‘risky’: Ex-India spinner | Cricket News

Shocking trades! ‘Mohammed Shami to LSG surprised me, Andre Russell release is ‘risky’: Ex-India spinner | Cricket News

WPL confirms mega auction date; Deepti, Wolvaardt, Healy, Lanning headline player pool | Cricket News

WPL confirms mega auction date; Deepti, Wolvaardt, Healy, Lanning headline player pool | Cricket News

‘Something is wrong’: Cheteshwar Pujara’s blunt message after India’s Eden humiliation | Cricket News

‘Something is wrong’: Cheteshwar Pujara’s blunt message after India’s Eden humiliation | Cricket News

15 Tests, no wins! Nasser Hussain’s Ashes warning: ‘Australia are favourites’ | Cricket News

15 Tests, no wins! Nasser Hussain’s Ashes warning: ‘Australia are favourites’ | Cricket News

Ashes: Bold prediction! ‘Series is going to be 2-2’ – says Michael Vaughan | Cricket News

Ashes: Bold prediction! ‘Series is going to be 2-2’ – says Michael Vaughan | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST