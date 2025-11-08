শনিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:২১ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Canadian company ends sponsorship deal with Israel PT cycling team | More sports News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Canadian company ends sponsorship deal with Israel PT cycling team | More sports News


People holding Palestinian flags sit on the street after disrupting the eleventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, from Bilbao to Bilbao, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (AP)

Premier Tech, a Canadian multinational company, announced on Friday its immediate termination of sponsorship with Israel PT cycling team following protests at multiple races throughout 2025, including disruptions at major events like Vuelta a Espana, Giro d’Italia, and Tour de France.The pro-Palestinian protesters targeted the team, owned by Canadian-Israeli property developer Sylvan Adams, leading to demonstrations during several racing events this year.Premier Tech had initially requested the team to remove ‘Israel’ from its name and adopt a new identity. The team agreed to move away from its Israeli identity.“After multiple discussions with the team and careful assessment of all relevant circumstances, Premier Tech has decided to step down as co-title sponsor of the team taking effect immediately,” stated the company.“The core reason for Premier Tech to sponsor the team has been overshadowed to a point where it has become untenable for us to continue as a sponsor,” the company added.Team owner Sylvan Adams, who had positioned himself as an unofficial ambassador for Israel, stepped back from daily team operations in October and no longer acts as team spokesperson.Canadian cyclist Derek Gee revealed in October that the team was pursuing millions of euros in damages after he left due to his “personal-belief standpoint.”The cycling team achieved significant milestones before the controversy, joining the World Tour elite level of road racing before the 2020 season.In July 2020, the team made headlines by recruiting Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner.The recent developments follow ongoing tensions related to the war between Israel and Palestinian armed group Hamas in Gaza, though the team is privately owned rather than state-operated.





