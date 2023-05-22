Carmelo Anthony announces retirement after 19 NBA seasons | NBA News

NEW DELHI: Carmelo Anthony , a prominent figure in the NBA since being drafted alongside LeBron James in 2003, announced his retirement from professional basketball on Monday, just one week before his 39th birthday. Known for his scoring prowess, Anthony leaves a lasting legacy in the NBA as the league’s ninth all-time leading scorer and a six-time All-NBA selection.Taking to Twitter, Anthony shared the news of his retirement, expressing, “The time has come for me to say goodbye.”

Throughout his career, he represented several teams, including the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony’s impact on the court was significant, earning him a reputation as a dynamic scorer and a player who could carry his team’s offense. He showcased his scoring abilities, versatility, and ability to create shots throughout his career, leaving a lasting impression on fans and fellow players alike.

As part of the star-studded 2003 NBA draft class, Anthony played a vital role in shaping the league’s landscape and garnered considerable recognition for his contributions to the game. His retirement marks the end of an era for a player who consistently entertained fans with his scoring ability and competitive spirit.

Anthony’s retirement will undoubtedly be met with appreciation and admiration from basketball enthusiasts worldwide, as his impact on the sport will be remembered for years to come.

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star who accumulated an impressive career total of 28,289 points, has played for six different teams throughout his professional basketball journey.

During the recently concluded season, Anthony was not under contract and did not participate in NBA competition. His most recent stint was with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season.

Anthony’s career seemed to be reaching its conclusion in 2019 after he parted ways with the Houston Rockets. However, he made a comeback the following year by signing with the Portland Trail Blazers as a bench player. In that role, he showcased his scoring prowess once again, averaging 15.4 points per game.

In addition to his achievements in the NBA, Anthony has also left his mark on the international stage. Representing Team USA, he won three Olympic Gold medals, further solidifying his legacy as a versatile and accomplished player.

During his college basketball career, Anthony played a pivotal role in leading Syracuse University to the 2003 NCAA national championship. His outstanding performance during his lone college season caught the attention of NBA scouts, leading to his selection as the third overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA draft.

Anthony’s career has been defined by his scoring ability, accolades, and contributions to the teams he represented. His journey from college basketball success to becoming an NBA superstar and his longevity in the league have solidified his place among the greats of the game.