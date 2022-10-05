বুধবার , ৫ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২০শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Champions League: Liverpool outclass Rangers to quell early season crisis | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৫, ২০২২ ৯:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1664941429 photo


LIVERPOOL: Liverpool put their Premier League problems to one side as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp’s men had won just three of their first nine Premier League and Champions League games of the season, but could not have asked for more obliging guests as an outclassed Rangers were happy to limit the damage.
Alexander-Arnold’s stunning free-kick after only seven minutes could have opened the floodgates, but 40-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor kept Rangers in the game until half-time.
Salah’s penalty early in the second period ended any doubt over the result to leave Rangers still waiting for their first point in Group A after three games.
Liverpool move three points clear of Ajax, who were thrashed 6-1 at home by group leaders Napoli.
All that was missing for Klopp was a first Anfield goal for Darwin Nunez as the Uruguayan missed a series of glorious chances on his return to the starting line-up.
Alexander-Arnold has also been under intense scrutiny for his lack of defensive qualities during Liverpool’s slow start to the season.
But the right-back showcased his ball striking ability with a sumptuous free-kick into the top corner to settle any Liverpool nerves.
The concession of an early goal appeared to undo Rangers’ boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s game plan to defend in numbers in an attempt to frustrate the Reds.
Van Bronckhorst led the Glasgow giants to just their second European final in 50 years last season but they have struggled with the step up in their first experience of Champions League football in 12 years.
After conceding seven goals without reply in their opening two games, only the heroics of veteran McGregor prevented another rout.
Klopp handed Nunez just his second start since the Uruguayan was sent off on his home debut in August.
At a initial cost of 75 million euros ($73 million, £66 million), Nunez cost more than Rangers’ entire revenue for the 2020/21 season, but the former Benfica striker’s lack of confidence was obvious as he passed up a series of chances.
Four times McGregor thwarted Nunez before half-time as Liverpool went in at the break with just one goal to show for 45 minutes of complete dominance.
Any hope the visitors had of snatching their first point of the group disappeared shortly after the restart when Leon King was penalised was hauling down Luis Diaz inside the box.
McGregor had saved two Napoli penalties in a 3-0 defeat three weeks ago, but this time was outwitted by Salah as the Egyptian coolly slotted down the middle of the goal.
The chances continued to come for the home side, but they failed to fully cash in on what should have been a night to boost their confidence with a much more comprehensive scoreline.
Diogo Jota blazed over and Diaz prodded wide on the stretch after good work from Nunez down the right.
Liverpool can ill afford to be so profligate when they face leaders Arsenal and Manchester City in their next two Premier League games.
However, they are well on course to reach the last 16 of the Champions League for a sixth consecutive season with four points from their next two games away at Rangers and Ajax enough to seal qualification with a game to spare.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm NOWFEL
‘আওয়ামী লীগ রাজপথে আছে, নির্ভয়ে উৎসব করুন’
বাংলাদেশ
1664941429 photo
Champions League: Liverpool outclass Rangers to quell early season crisis | Football News
খেলাধুলা
sandesh 1
Durga Puja 2022 | অতিথির পাতে এই বিজয়ায় তুলে দিন বাড়িতে তৈরি সন্দেশ – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
jobs career 20221005093024
স্নাতক পাসেই শেলটেকে চাকরির সুযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
jio airtel vi 2

৩০০ টাকার কমে Jio, Airtel, Vi-এর সেরা প্ল্যানগুলি দেখে নিন এক নজরে – News18 Bangla

 New Project 28 1

ত্বকের যত্নে ব্যবহার করুন অ্যাকটিভেটেড চারকোল, ময়লা দূর করবে, ব্রণর সমস্যা থেকেও মুক্তি মিলবে! – News18 Bangla

 1632532209 photo

Mahela Jayawardene: Jayawardene roped in as consultant for Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign | Cricket News

 studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 43

বর্ষাকালে দই খাচ্ছেন? ক্ষতি হচ্ছে না তো শরীরের? শ্রাবণ মাসে কী দই খাওয়া উচিত? জানুন

 sanjana

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Sanjana Sanghi Reveals Why She Debuted on The Ramp with Pankaj and Nidhi

 wm Migrants in English Channel

ইংলিশ চ্যানেলে নৌকা ডুবে ২৭ শরণার্থীর মৃত্যু

 1655996391 photo

Sarfaraz Khan: Ton for dad and thigh thump celebration for late Sidhu Moosewala | Cricket News

 1626693793 eidcelebration

From Home Photoshoots To Cooking Games, Five Ways To Celebrate Indoors During The Pandemic

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 minaro8 b01iwn5a8i

Hubbell GFTWRST83W Gfci ヘビーユーズ レセプタクル 20アンペア タンパー/耐候性 5-20R デコレーター セルフテス :B01IWN5A8I:ミナロ ヤフー店 – 通販

 1637135675 photo

Gary Stead says Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson rested from T20s as India Tests key priority, Lockie Ferguson fully fit | Cricket News