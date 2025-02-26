Advertise here
বুধবার , ২৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

Champions Trophy: Jofra Archer becomes fastest England bowler to …

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৬, ২০২৫ ৪:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Champions Trophy: Jofra Archer becomes fastest England bowler to …

Jofra Archer (Image credit: England Cricket)

NEW DELHI: Jofra Archer etched his name in the record books, becoming the fastest England bowler to claim 50 ODI wickets during the Group B clash against Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium.
Archer made an explosive start, tearing through Afghanistan’s top order with three quick wickets.

In doing so, he reached the 50-wicket milestone in just his 30th ODI, surpassing the legendary James Anderson, who previously held the England record at 31 matches.

He also outpaced notable English pacers like Steve Harmison (32 matches), Steven Finn (33 matches), and Stuart Broad and Darren Gough (both in 34 matches).
On the global stage, Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis remains the fastest to 50 ODI wickets, achieving the feat in just 19 matches, while India’s Ajit Agarkar remains among the quickest pacers, reaching the mark in just 23 ODIs.
Afghanistan, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, found themselves struggling at 39/3 in the powerplay. Archer’s fiery spell saw him dismiss strike batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6) with a lethal inswinging delivery. He then trapped Sediqullah Atal (4) lbw before forcing Rahmat Shah (4) to miscue a pull shot straight to deep fine leg.
Archer’s journey to this milestone has been far from straightforward. After a stunning debut year in 2019, where he claimed 23 ODI wickets and played a pivotal role in England’s World Cup triumph, a series of injuries and the reduced prominence of ODIs stalled his progress. Despite these challenges, his achievement stands as a testament to his resilience and skill.





