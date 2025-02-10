Champions Trophy: Why India ‘will have an advantage’ over Pakistan | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes India would have an advantage over Pakistan in their highly awaited match in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy since they will be accustomed to the pitches in Dubai.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “The hype is being created regarding the India-Pakistan match…the team that is going to adjust better with the pitch will get a better result…India has an advantage, it will play all its matches in Dubai so it will have an idea about the pitch and conditions. Overall I feel the Indian team is better than the Pakistan team and the result will be in favour of India…”

The former Indian bowler further emphasized that although Jasprit Bumrah cannot be replaced, his absence gives players like Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh the chance to step up and assume responsibility.

“When a player like Bumrah is not playing, someone else has to step up and take responsibility. No one can truly replace Bumrah, but his absence creates an opportunity for others to showcase their abilities. Players like Arshdeep and Shami have a chance to make an impact and prove themselves,” he added.

Then, in spite of recent criticism regarding their form, Harbhajan supported Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to demonstrate their ability to win matches at the Champions Trophy.

“Virat and Rohit haven’t scored as many runs as expected, given their past performances. The expectations are high, and when they fall short, criticism is natural. However, with the Champions Trophy ahead, they have a great opportunity to showcase their abilities and prove how they can still win matches for India. If they don’t succeed, naturally, the young players waiting in the wings will start getting more opportunities. But I still believe both have plenty of cricket left in them–they are highly capable players who can still score runs,” he said.