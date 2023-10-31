“Chase against Pakistan gave us….”: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi | Cricket News

মঙ্গলবার , ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৫ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
"Chase against Pakistan gave us….": Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi

NEW DELHI: Following their comfortable victory over Sri Lanka in a World Cup match on Monday, Afghanistan’s captain Hashmatullah Shahidi credited his team’s confidence to their previous successful run chase against Pakistan.
Afghanistan on Monday confidently pursued a target of 242 against Sri Lanka, losing only three wickets, marking their first World Cup triumph against the Islanders.

Shahidi was referring to Afghanistan’s impressive eight-wicket victory over Babar Azam’s Pakistan side in Chennai on October 23. In that game, they successfully chased a target of 282, losing just two wickets, which served as a significant confidence booster for the team.

“Pakistan chase gave us a lot of confidence and belief that we can chase any kind of target. We started really well in bowling (against SL) and the chase was very professional and I am very happy about it,” said Shahidi in the post-match presentation.
The Afghan skipper said their coach Jonathan Trott changed his and the team’s mindset.
“Coaches are always positive. We worked very hard before the World Cup. Right now, all the coaching and management staff are working hard and giving us confidence.
“Before the Pakistan game, coach’s (Trott) words changed my and the team’s mindset a lot,” he added.
Shahidi made an unbeaten fifty and shared a 111-run partnership with Azmatullah Omarzai for the unbroken fourth wicket alliance to take the Afghans home.
Afghanistan will now face Netherlands on Friday in Lucknow.





ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম মহাসড়কে বিজিবির টহল
