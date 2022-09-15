বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩১শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Chennai Open: Eugenie Bouchard sends Karman Kaur Thandi packing; Indian challenge ends in singles | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৫, ২০২২ ৮:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1663208902 photo


CHENNAI: Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard quelled a second set fightback from India’s Karman Kaur Thandi to win 6-2, 7-6 in the round of 16 and book a spot in the singles quarterfinal of the Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament here on Wednesday.
With Thandi’s exit, the Indian challenge in the singles draw came to an end. The country’s No.1 Ankita Raina had gone down to Tatjana Maria in round one on Tuesday.
Bouchard was untroubled for a major part of the first set and looked set to run away with it before the Indian No.2 fought back and won two games. Inconsistency cost Thandi as the former world No.5 Canadian closed out the set 6-2.
After storming to a one-set lead rather easily, the former Wimbledon finalist Bouchard was made to work hard by Thandi, cheered by the home crowd.
From 2-2, the 24-year old Indian won three games on the trot and looked set to push the match into the decider. She secured the much-needed break in the fifth game to take the lead and looked in command before losing the plot.
Thandi served well and the forehand, her strong point, helped win points consistently in the second set before errors crept into her game and saw her surrender the advantage she gained with some enterprising play.
However, she squandered two set points and let Bouchard back into the set. The Canadian, ranked in the 900s now and on a comeback trail, used her experience to bounce back and level at 5-all.
After the duo held their respective serves, Bouchard was all over the Indian in the tie-break and quickly wrapped it up 7-2.
Speaking after the match, Bouchard said, “It was fun to play even though the crowd was cheering for her (Thandi).”
Asked how the comeback was going, the Canadian said, “Look…It is one small step at a time.”
Meanwhile, two seeded players crashed out in the round of 16. While Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson, the fifth seed, went down in straight sets (4-6, 2-6) to the Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova, No.6 seed Qian Wang was beaten in straight sets by Nao Hibino of Japan, a qualifier.
Results: Singles (2nd round): Nao Hibino (Japan) beat Qiang Wang (China) 6-2, 6-3; Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) beat Rebecca Peterson (Sweden) 6-4, 6-2; Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) beat Karman Kaur Thandi (India) 6-2, 7-6.
Doubles: Anastasia Gasanova and Oksana Selekmeteva beat Ankita Raina and Rosalie Van Der Hoek 6-1, 6-4; Arianne Hartono and Olivia Tjandrammulia beat Astra Sharma (Australia) and Ekaternina Yashina 6-3, 6-1; Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) and L Stefanie (Brazil) (X1) beat Despina Papamichail and Katie Swan 6-4, 6-1.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 2288828694608547
বর্ষীয়ান রাজনীতিবিদ ও সাবেক উপ-প্রধানমন্ত্রী
শাহ মোয়াজ্জেম হোসেন এর ইন্তেকালে
বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ’র শোক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm dhakactg1
ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম মহাসড়কে প্রাণ গেল ৪ জনের
বাংলাদেশ
1663208902 photo
Chennai Open: Eugenie Bouchard sends Karman Kaur Thandi packing; Indian challenge ends in singles | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
final saptapadi
এবার পুজোর একটা দিন কাটুক বাঙালি খাবার এবং উত্তম-সুচিত্রার সঙ্গে ‘সপ্তপদী’-তে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 1693867424313968
আনোয়ারায় পুকুরে ডুবে নিহত দুই শিশুর পরিবারের পাশে উপজেলা প্রশাসন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
dse cse 3

পুঁজিবাজার তিন দিন বন্ধ থাকবে – Corporate Sangbad

 1627283897 news18 logo

Hindi Films Have Popularised The Language Internationally, But Much More Needed: S African Diplomat

 wm unicef logo

নষ্ট হওয়ার আগেই বাড়তি ভ্যাকসিন দান করুন: ইউনিসেফ

 FB IMG 1622318683488

[১] শারজায় প্রাণ গ্রুপের রান্না প্রতিযোগীতা অনুষ্ঠিত

 16 4

নওগাঁয় কোটি টাকা মূল্যের নকল প্রেগনেন্সি টেস্ট কিটসহ তৈরির সামগ্রী জব্দ – Corporate Sangbad

 hacking

Pegasus-এর পরে বিশ্ববাজারের নতুন ত্রাস Hermit! ব্যবহার করছে খোদ সরকার

 1594881119 news18 default image

Want To Live In Hearts Of People, Not In Posters: Vasundhara Raje

 wm Ashfak Salehin

ফেসবুকে চাকরি পেলেন খুবি শিক্ষার্থী সালেহীন

 1621954775 image 9

Delhi Yet to Receive More Covid Vaccines for 18-44 Group, Only Pvt Hospitals Giving Jabs: Atishi

 received 183721540494783

জলবায়ুর বিরুপ প্রভাবে উপকূলীয় এলাকা সবচেয়ে বেশি ঝূঁকিতে