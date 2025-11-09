Chess kings go casual: Many GMs swap formals for jeans in Goa | Chess News

PANAJI: The world’s best chess players can range from eccentric to equable when it comes to temperament, but they usually stick to formals at major events like the World Cup. Not at this year’s edition in Goa, though, with many grandmasters making their move — to humble denim.It all started in Dec last year when five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen turned up at the World Rapid Chess Championships in jeans, only to get slapped with a fine. Instead of backing down, Carlsen resigned — not from the game, but from the tournament — calling it a “matter of principle”.

Inside Total Chess World Championship Tour: Qualification, Format & New Rules Revealed

The furore triggerred by Carlsen’s ‘JeansGate’ resulted in the offending denims later being auctioned for Rs 31 lakh — and the chess world’s governing body FIDE having a change of heart in Sept and allowing jeans.Several GMs were quick to play the Comfort Gambit – French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, better known as MVL, among them. “I think it’s better that jeans are allowed, not all jeans of course, but normal jeans,” MVL told TOI on Saturday, his jeans paired with a casual shirt.“It’s more comfortable. I think FIDE understood players’ complaints that they needed to be comfortable (while playing) but at the same time make sure that we are still wearing proper clothing, neat, clean, which is most important.”MVL isn’t the only one at the tournament slipping into comfortable jeans. Two Armenian players — Shant Sargsyan and Gabriel Sargissian — chose jeans. Joining them for the first game of round three were the likes of 24-year-old Greek grandmaster Nikolas Theodorou, Daniel Dardha (Belgium), Robert Hovhannisyan (Armenia) and Ukrainian veteran Vasyl Ivanchuk.Of course, not everyone’s castling toward casualwear. Almost all Indian players still prefer the classic opening — blazers and trousers.Then there’s Levon Aronian, the Armenian-American GM counted among the world’s best players, who always stands out because of his colourful shirts.“I just love dressing up colourfully, love celebrating life,” he said.The only player to win the World Cup twice isn’t wearing these shirts as a fashion statement. In his own words, it all started when he moved to Germany at the age of 19.“I didn’t have much money and wanted a new wardrobe. Everything normal was very expensive, while all the colourful things were always on sale, because nobody would buy them,” explained Aronian, a big hit in Goa.