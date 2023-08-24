বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৪ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৯ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Chess World Cup final: Battle continues as Praggnanandhaa takes Magnus Carlsen to tie-breaks | Chess News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৪, ২০২৩ ১০:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1692852207 photo


Indian faces tough ask as Magnus is reigning World champion in both Rapid & Blitz formats
R Praggnanandhaa has begun the soft landing towards the World Cup chess title in the knockout format, drawing the second classical game against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen on Wednesday.
Though the Chennai boy has increased his chances of winning this match by taking it to Thursday’s tie-breaks, it won’t be entirely right to expect a smooth and successful landing. Prag, though, isn’t short on confidence, having already beaten world No. 3 Hikaru Nakamura, friend Erigaisi Arjun and No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the shorter format. That’s half the battle won, especially against Carlsen, whom Prag has beaten five times in short time controls.

3

But then, the stakes are higher here. It’s on a global stage with a top prize of $110,000.
Carlsen is hungry for this title. Forget winning it, he had never reached the final of this tournament.
Carlsen is rated 2825 and 2887 in rapid (15 to 25 minutes) and blitz (5-14 minute games) respectively. Prag’s corresponding rating strength is 2645 and 2623. Generally speaking, a rating difference of 200 points means difference in ‘class’. However, that is more applicable in standard time control. Plus, many games of shorter time control don’t come under the purview of FIDE‘s rating calculation hence ratings can’t give a complete picture.
AS IT HAPPENED: WORLD CUP FINAL GAME 2
Considering momentum and battle-readiness, Carlsen and Prag start on equal footing. The knockout format, too, underlines that.
Since there is not much ‘recovery’ and ‘regrouping’ possibility due to paucity of time in shorter time controls, mistakes generally happen from both players. Fighting spirit, nerve, ability to soak in pressure play bigger roles here. And remember that Carlsen is dominant and experienced, but Pragg is 14 years younger.
The Indian followers can take the liberty to feel that tie-breaks can be anybody’s game. However, one cannot overlook Carlsen’s credentials. Even in shorter time controls. He has won four World Rapid title and five World Blitz crown. He is the reigning champion in both formats.

6

He was 9/9 during a blitz event in Zagreb, Croatia, last month where he just bulldozed the elite field with a final score of 15/18, two full points ahead of the runner-up. Caruana had held Carlsen to 12 successive draws in the 2018 World Championship. Carlsen annihilated him in the rapid tie-breaks 3-0, without needing the fourth game. Two years earlier, he humbled Sergey Karjakin for the world title via tie-breaks after drawing the last classical game in just 30 moves. He later said that he was confident of beating the Ukrainian in the rapid portion and wanted to conserve energy.
The Norwegian has said that he suffered from food poisoning after the semifinals in Baku. He appeared low on energy and focus in the first game against Prag.

Carlsen has already relinquished his world title and has spoken openly against classical chess saying one doesn’t get many playable positions in that format due to computer-aided preparation and hence gets somewhat bored due to the excessive theory. It is clear that young rivals and shorter time control excites him more.
Now, he gets his chance on the big stage. And Prag seems ready for the challenge after beating many stronger players in shorter time control.
Let’s make this clear though: the semifinalists from the World Cup, including Prag, are two giant steps away from landing on the moon (World Championship crown). They first have to win the Candidates tournament scheduled in Canada next April and will then get a chance to dethrone Ding Liren of China.

CHESS





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm amir khasru mahmud 23.08.20
চেয়ার ছেড়ে রাজনীতি করুন— বিচারকদের উদ্দেশে খসরু
বাংলাদেশ
1692852207 photo
Chess World Cup final: Battle continues as Praggnanandhaa takes Magnus Carlsen to tie-breaks | Chess News
খেলাধুলা
bitter gourd 2 1
ডায়াবেটিস নিয়ন্ত্রণে খাচ্ছেন করলা? এই ভুল করবেন না, সঙ্গে সঙ্গে বেড়ে যাবে সুগার, বলছেন বিশেষজ্ঞ – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kiara advani ram charan
Kiara Advani Struggles To Name 4 South States In Viral Video; Ram Charan In Splits; Netizens React
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20230604 WA0001

চাঁদপুরে বাজারের ব্যাগে মিললো নবজাতক

 wm Vaccine Khaleda Zia

খালেদা জিয়ার দ্বিতীয় ডোজ ভ্যাকসিন ১৯ আগস্ট

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 1

করোনায় আরও ৮৮ জনের প্রাণহানি

 received 3139252406289689

রুয়েটে দুর্নীতির মধ্যস্থতাকারী ‘থ্রি মাস্কেটিয়ার্স’, অরবিন্দ ও মামুনুর রশিদ

 Monarch Padma Shahbaz Ahmed

সাকিবের মোনার্ক পদ্মায় হকির ‘ম্যারাডোনা’ খ্যাত শাহবাজ

 1631606227 photo

Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine gets 10-year ban for withdrawing from Tokyo Olympics to avoid Israeli | More sports News

 IMG 20220301 WA0028

জয়পুরহাট বারো শিবালয় মন্দিরে দুইদিন ব্যাপী পূজা-অর্চনা

 wm Nasrul Hamid Bipu Visits Home Of Gayeshwar Chandra Roy 14 10 2021 1

সম্প্রীতির বার্তা নিয়ে গয়েশ্বরের বাড়িতে নসরুল হামিদ বিপু

 wm CTG Oath Taking Ceremony 16 12 2021 3

সোনার বাংলা গড়ার শপথ নিল চট্টগ্রামও

 wm chattogram medical college

চমেকের ৩১ ছাত্র বহিষ্কার, খুলছে ২৭ নভেম্বর