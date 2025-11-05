বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Chess World Cup | ‘Kramnik 2.0 in the works’: Ian Nepomniachtchi lambasted online for ‘complaints’ after loss to India’s GM Diptayan Ghosh | Chess News Women Filmmakers Who Are Redefining Cinema ময়মনসিংহে স্থগিত আসনে বিএনপি নেতা ওয়াহাব আকন্দের প্রচার মিছিল This 45 Crore Film Was A Massive Flop At The Box Office – Incurred 99.99% Loss বিএনপির মনোনয়ন প্রতিক্রিয়ায় যা ঘটল দেশব্যাপী Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma’s Steamy Pics Go Viral; Shabana Azmi Celebrates Zohran Mamdani’s Win | Bollywood News 7 Gripping Crime Dramas Inspired By True Events You Can Stream Right Now RCB set to be sold, likely to get new owner before March 31, 2026 | Cricket News দেশের স্থিতিশীলতা ও উন্নয়নে ধানের শীষে ভোট দিন : বাচ্চু মোল্লা জাতীয় বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবসের কর্মসূচি বাস্তবায়ন কমিটির আহবায়ক আ ন ম খলিলুর রহমান ইব্রাহিম (ভিপি) সদস্য সচিব ব্যারিস্টার ওবায়দুর রহমান টিপু
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Chess World Cup | ‘Kramnik 2.0 in the works’: Ian Nepomniachtchi lambasted online for ‘complaints’ after loss to India’s GM Diptayan Ghosh | Chess News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Chess World Cup | ‘Kramnik 2.0 in the works’: Ian Nepomniachtchi lambasted online for ‘complaints’ after loss to India’s GM Diptayan Ghosh | Chess News


Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Diptayan Ghosh

India’s Grandmaster (GM) Diptayan Ghosh pulled off the biggest upset of the ongoing World Chess Cup, stunning former world championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in the second game of their second-round clash on Wednesday. Playing with the black pieces, the Indian grandmaster capitalised on his opponent’s erratic play and sealed a famous win. Ghosh took control early in the middlegame after Nepomniachtchi blundered a simple tactic, losing a pawn — an error that proved decisive. The Indian converted the advantage flawlessly in a rook-and-pawn endgame, leaving the Russian with no counterplay. “This is certainly the biggest victory of my chess career, beating Nepo in a match,” Ghosh said after the win.However, it was Nepomniachtchi’s reaction online that drew attention later. In a Telegram post after the defeat, he wrote in Russian: “I’d played in India before (in 2019 in Kolkata), so I had a general idea of what the conditions would be like. But FIDE, to their credit, managed to surprise me. There’s nothing to say about the chess aspect. It’s one of those places you won’t regret leaving.”The remarks sparked a flurry of criticism from fans across social media. “I literally predicted this when he was losing that he would definitely complain about something,” one user wrote on Reddit. Another added, “Kramnik 2.0 in the works, mark my word Ian gonna go full lunatic in 10 years.”Others were equally scathing: “Complains about ‘conditions’ but never specifying what,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “It’s one thing to complain beforehand, but doing this right after losing is just bitterness.”Meanwhile, several other Indian players, including P Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, and D Gukesh, also advanced in their respective matches, marking a strong showing for India at the World Cup.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
RCB set to be sold, likely to get new owner before March 31, 2026 | Cricket News

RCB set to be sold, likely to get new owner before March 31, 2026 | Cricket News

‘Shubman Gill is ridiculously talented’: Shane Watson backs India captain to master all three formats | Cricket News

‘Shubman Gill is ridiculously talented’: Shane Watson backs India captain to master all three formats | Cricket News

PM Modi hosts Women’s World Cup champions Team India: Here’s what happened at felicitation meeting | Cricket News

PM Modi hosts Women’s World Cup champions Team India: Here’s what happened at felicitation meeting | Cricket News

Gold-plated bat and ball for Richa Ghosh after Women’s World Cup glory | Cricket News

Gold-plated bat and ball for Richa Ghosh after Women’s World Cup glory | Cricket News

No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma! BCCI announces India A squad for South Africa series; Ruturaj Gaikwad vice-captain | Cricket News

No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma! BCCI announces India A squad for South Africa series; Ruturaj Gaikwad vice-captain | Cricket News

End of the road for Mohammed Shami? Veteran pacer snubbed again for South Africa Tests | Cricket News

End of the road for Mohammed Shami? Veteran pacer snubbed again for South Africa Tests | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST