Chris Gayle has company! Prabhsimran Singh creates history for Punjab Kings

NEW DELHI: Prabhsimran Singh lit up the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala with a blistering knock at the top of the order for Punjab Kings . After settling in early, the opener unleashed a flurry of powerful strokes, taking the attack to the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers. He brought up his half-century in just 30 balls, continuing a rich vein of form.

This was Prabhsimran’s third consecutive fifty in IPL 2025—an achievement that places him alongside Punjab Kings legends Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. He’s now only the third PBKS opener to score three successive 50-plus innings in a single IPL season.

Most consecutive 50+ scores by a PBKS opener:

3 – Chris Gayle (2018)

3 – KL Rahul (2018)

3 – KL Rahul (2019)

3 – KL Rahul (2020)

3* – Prabhsimran Singh (2025)

Earlier in the day, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. This clash marks Punjab Kings’ first match at their second home venue of the season, after playing four games in New Chandigarh.

PBKS, currently fourth on the points table with six wins from 10 matches, remain firmly in the playoff hunt. LSG, sitting sixth with five wins from 11 outings, returned from a week-long break and must win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh

Impact Substitutes: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, and Xavier Bartlett

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Prince Yadav

Impact Substitutes: Ravi Bishnoi, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Matthew Breetzke