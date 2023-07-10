সোমবার , ১০ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২৭শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Christopher Eubanks edges Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach quarters in Wimbledon thriller | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১০, ২০২৩ ১১:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1689011234 photo



msid 101645914,imgsize 54102

LONDON: Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of Wimbledon at the hands of unseeded American Christopher Eubanks after a thrilling five-set battle on Monday.
Eubanks lost the first set to the Greek fifth seed and then trailed two sets to one but he powered back to win 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
It is another crushing disappointment at the All England Club for Tsitsipas, who has never been beyond the fourth round.
Tsitspas started strongly, breaking his 43rd-ranked opponent twice in the first set but he was edged out in the second-set tie-break.
Two more breaks in the third set put the Australian Open finalist back in control but Eubanks broke in the ninth game of the fourth set to level.
The American unleashed a searing single-handed backhand down to the line to break Tsitsipas in the first game of the decider.
Tsitsipas returned the favour in the sixth game to level things up but Eubanks produced another moment of magic on the backhand to break again, cupping his ears to the crowd.
Eubanks held his nerve when he served for the match, saving two break points before producing a devastating forehand to seal the deal.
He soaked up the atmosphere of an enthusiastic crowd, making a heart gesture towards them with his hands.
“It’s like I’m living the dream right now,” he said. “This is absolutely insane.”
The American described grass as the “stupidest” surface to play on last month.
But he has since won the Mallorca tournament on the surface before hitting form at Wimbledon.
“Those words will never come out of my mouth for the rest of my career,” he said in reference to his comments.
“The grass and I, we’ve had a very strenuous relationship over the years but right now I think it’s my best friend.”
Before arriving at the All England Club, the 27-year-old American’s record at the Slams had been modest.
Of his eight main draw appearances he had lost in the first round six times. He had tried and failed four times to qualify for Wimbledon.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CEPZ ETP
সিইপিজেডের ইটিপিকে আড়াই কোটি টাকা ক্ষতিপূরণ দেওয়ার নির্দেশ
বাংলাদেশ
IMG 20230710 WA0029
পরকীয়ার কারণে টাঙ্গাইলে সন্তান হত্যার অভিযোগে বাবা আটক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1689011234 photo
Christopher Eubanks edges Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach quarters in Wimbledon thriller | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 8 33
দরজা জানালার জন্য মানুন এই সহজ বাস্তু টিপস! অশুভ শক্তি দূর হয়ে সংসারে হবে অর্থবৃষ্টি vastu tips for doors windows to bring money with happiness – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG20230618112312 01 3

Nokia: ৭ হাজার টাকার কমেই পাওয়া যাচ্ছে Nokia-র এই বাজেট ফোন

 Bar Council

বার কাউন্সিল নির্বাচন: আ.লীগের ১০ ও বিএনপির ৪ পদে জয় – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20230325 WA0004

চাঁন্দগাও ডালি পাড়া সমাজ ও মসজিদ কমিটি গঠন

 1627904540 bjp flags

BJP’s Caste-Conscious Jan Ashirwad Yatra Starts Today in UP, 4 Central Ministers to Lead First Phase

 katrina kaif vicky kaushal wedding 2 1

Did Celebrity Makeup Artist Daniel Bauer Apply His Beauty Philosophy on Katrina Kaif?

 1635413383 photo

T20 World Cup: New Zealand expect Martin Guptill to be fit for India clash | Cricket News

 IMG 20220605 WA0001

টাঙ্গাইলে বিভিন্ন কর্মসূচির মাধ্যমে বিশ্ব পরিবেশ দিবস পালিত

 Kamalgonj Pic 2

৫ হাজার টাকা করে আর্থিক অনুদান পেলো কমলগঞ্জের ৭১২ চা শ্রমিক পরিবার

 Untitled 20

WhatsApp এখন আরও সুরক্ষিত! ৬ সংখ্যার পিন ছাড়া করা যাবে না লগ ইন

 Tony Awards Slave Play 49665

Tony Awards And TV Special Hope To Be The Jab Broadway Needs