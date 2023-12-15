Coming Soon: IPL-style tier-2 league by BCCI, possibly in T10 format, says report | Cricket News

A tier-2 cricket league is set to be introduced by the Board of Control for Cricket India ( BCCI ), possibly in the T10 format — the blueprint of which is already in the works.According to a report on moneycontrol.com, the league could see the light of the day as early as September-October next year, and the idea has been positively received by various stakeholders.

The point of contention for the BCCI, as per the report, is whether to go ahead with the T10 format or give it a green signal under the T20 version and whether to introduce an age-cap for the tier-2 league so that it doesn’t harm the interest of the established property in the form of IPL.

Also being deliberated upon reportedly is to offer the present (IPL) franchise owners the ‘right to first refusal’, which is one of the clauses in the ongoing contracts in relation to any similar league launched by the BCCI, before any tenders are floated.

The BCCI, however, is currently focused on the upcoming IPL auction, which will be held in Dubai on December 19.