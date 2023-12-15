শুক্রবার , ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Coming Soon: IPL-style tier-2 league by BCCI, possibly in T10 format, says report | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৫, ২০২৩ ৩:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
1702633352 photo



msid 106017851,imgsize 28412

A tier-2 cricket league is set to be introduced by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI), possibly in the T10 format — the blueprint of which is already in the works.
According to a report on moneycontrol.com, the league could see the light of the day as early as September-October next year, and the idea has been positively received by various stakeholders.

The point of contention for the BCCI, as per the report, is whether to go ahead with the T10 format or give it a green signal under the T20 version and whether to introduce an age-cap for the tier-2 league so that it doesn’t harm the interest of the established property in the form of IPL.

Also being deliberated upon reportedly is to offer the present (IPL) franchise owners the ‘right to first refusal’, which is one of the clauses in the ongoing contracts in relation to any similar league launched by the BCCI, before any tenders are floated.
The BCCI, however, is currently focused on the upcoming IPL auction, which will be held in Dubai on December 19.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ATOKNEWS 2 800x420
ঘুষি মেরে কিশোর হত্যার পর গুমের চেষ্টা মা-ছেলের
বাংলাদেশ
1702633352 photo
Coming Soon: IPL-style tier-2 league by BCCI, possibly in T10 format, says report | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 21 2023 12 80b22df48b98b97636ee2780acaacc04 16x9
Did You Know Allu Arjun Was Not Sukumar’s First Choice For Pushpa The Rise?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231215 WA0002
টাঙ্গাইলে নির্ভীক সাংবাদিক রাশেদ খান মেনন রাসেল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
studio project 3 26

You Are No Less Than Anyone; Here Are Six Ways To Boost Your Self-Confidence

 download 3

নোয়াখালীতে পানিতে ডুবে দুই শিশুর মৃত্যু 

 1645697545 photo

Praggnanandhaa punished Magnus Carlsen for unjustified risks, is on his way to the top: Viswanathan Anand | Chess News

 1620837298 population

Here are 5 Common Birth Control Methods

 mostak1

আইডিয়ালের সীমানায় ঢুকতে পারবেন না মুশতাক – Corporate Sangbad

 cover 169400420416x9

ফোনের কভারে হলুদ দাগ! কিছুতেই উঠছে না? এভাবে পরিষ্কার করলে কভার হবে নতুন

 onlien troll

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় কেউ অপদস্থ করছে? অনলাইন ট্রোলিংয়ের আইনি প্রতিকার নিয়ে জানুন বিশদে

 IMG 20230528 WA0000

শিক্ষকের সাথে দুর্ব্যবহার অঙ্গীকার নামা দিয়ে মাফ

 wm Sumit Eid Tupi Photo Story 29 04 2022 7

ইদ আনন্দের বাহারি টুপি [ছবি]

 1621794380 photo

Premier League: Sergio Aguero signs off in style as Man City celebrate title with Everton rout | Football News