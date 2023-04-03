সোমবার , ৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২০শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Cong, Other Oppn Parties in Andamans to Hold Protests Over Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification from LS

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৩, ২০২৩ ১২:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
congress111


Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha.(Image: Shutterstock)
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha.(Image: Shutterstock)

Several political parties such as the CPI(M), DMK, BSP, SP, RJD and the ANJP participated in the meeting

The Congress and other opposition parties in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have decided to stage demonstrations jointly at three places in the archipelago this month to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhawan in Port Blair on Sunday, Pradesh Congress Committee president Ranglal Halder said the joint protests under the banner of ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ will be held on April 16 at Diglipur in North Andaman, on April 19 at Bamboo Flat in South Andaman and on April 28 at Tiranga Park here.

“In the last few weeks, we have seen how the BJP at the Centre tried its best to corner Rahul Gandhi who raised his voice against the central government and the Adani group in Parliament. Yesterday, we had a meeting with all like-minded parties and it was decided that we will intensify our joint protests,” the Congress leader said.

Several political parties such as the CPI(M), DMK, BSP, SP, RJD and the ANJP participated in the meeting.

Halder also said party workers from blocks and districts of the union territory will gather at the three places from 10 am to 5 pm on the protest days to extend their support for Rahul Gandhi in his fight against “killers” of democracy.

Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress’ campaign committee chairman TSG Bhasker, who was also present at the press conference, said, “We all know, the trial court has given Rahul Gandhi ji 30 days for judicial remedy. Despite this, he was asked to vacate his official residence.” Last week, Gandhi was served a notice to vacate the government bungalow, allotted to him, by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in the criminal defamation case.

Bhasker also alleged that “Rahul ji wanted investigation against Adani group and therefore BJP plotted this conspiracy against him”.

The opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations of fraud and manipulation made by Hindenburg Research against Adani’s companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

The group has denied the charges.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Road Accident1
মোটরসাইকেলের ধাক্কায় আহত ব্যক্তি ঢামেকে মারা গেছেন
বাংলাদেশ
1680480116 photo
Ipl 2023: RCB vs MI Highlights: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis help Royal Challengers Bangalore brush aside Mumbai Indians for first win | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
ghee
ঘি নাকি মাখন! সুস্থ থাকতে পাতে রাখবেন কোনটা, বিপদই বা বাড়বে কীসে? জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
varun gigi disha
Gigi Hadid Reacts To Trolls Slamming Varun Dhawan; Disha Patani’s Bold Saree Disappoints All
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
sajid khan 1

Sajid Khan Finds Himself Surrounded By Mysterious Intruders In This New Promo; Watch

 received 3071495499736605

সারা আনোয়ারা’র ষষ্ঠ বৎসর পদার্পণে কেক কেটে উৎসব পালিত

 1624117283 covid delta variant

Here’s the Difference Between Delta Variant and Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19

 wm education

বিজ্ঞান-প্রযুক্তি শিক্ষার বিকল্প নেই: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

 wm Nur mostafa tinu pic

জামিনে মুক্ত টিনু বললেন— ভালো হয়ে চলব

 Photo 01

ইপসা’র মাধ্যমে ৬.৫ টন সংগ্রহীকৃত সমুদ্র ও উপকূলীয় বর্জ্য সুষ্ঠ ব্যবস্থাপনা হয়েছে

 shah rukh khan at arthur road jail ananya panday was summoned by ncb

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Son Aryan in Jail; Ananya Panday Summoned by NCB

 vidyut jammwal 1

Vidyut Jammwal on Unique Proposal to Nandita Mahtani, ‘Rapelling was an Impromptu Idea’

 wm Mexico

মেক্সিকো সিটির একটি বাড়িতে বন্দুক হামলায় নিহত ৮

 IMG 20230120 WA0001

কমলগঞ্জে নিয়মিত নামাজ পড়ুয়া শিশু -কিশোরদের পুরষ্কার প্রদান