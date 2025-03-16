Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৬ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৩রা চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Corbin Bosch faces legal action from PCB for breach of PSL contract | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৬, ২০২৫ ১১:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has served a legal notice to South African cricketer Corbin Bosch for breaching his contract by failing to honour his commitment to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Bosch, who made his international debut against Pakistan earlier this year, was selected by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the PSL Players Draft held in Lahore on January 13. His sudden withdrawal from the tournament has sparked controversy, especially after he was announced as a replacement player for the injured Lizaad Williams by the Mumbai Indians, a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The PCB has sent the legal notice through Bosch’s representative, demanding an explanation for his decision to pull out of the PSL despite being contracted to play. The board has also outlined the potential consequences of his exit from the tournament and has given him a specific period to respond.
The situation has drawn significant attention as it comes at a time when the PSL and IPL schedules are set to overlap for the first time since the PSL’s inception in 2016. The PCB was compelled to adjust the PSL schedule from its usual February-March window to April-May due to the Champions Trophy and other international fixtures hosted in Pakistan. This shift has created challenges for players juggling commitments to both leagues.
Bosch’s unexpected departure from the PSL has raised questions about player loyalty and contract enforcement, especially considering that several international cricketers who went unsold at the IPL auction later registered for the PSL.


