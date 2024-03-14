বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৪ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৩০শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Could keep…’: CSK’s post shows why age is just a number for MS Dhoni | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৪, ২০২৪ ৮:৫১ অপরাহ্ণ
1710427872 photo



msid 108499724,imgsize 72646

NEW DELHI: Maintaining top-level performance over an extended period is an extraordinary feat for any player. However, MS Dhoni, who is also known as ‘Thala’ among his fans, has consistently achieved this for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
Dhoni is set to lead the defending champions for an unprecedented 15th season during IPL 2024, following his captaincy that led the team to a record-equalling fifth title last year.

As CSK prepares to commence their IPL 2024 journey against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22, a video shared by the Yellow Brigade highlights Dhoni’s enduring prowess, demonstrating that age is merely a number for the cricketing legend.

Dhoni returned to Chepauk to begin preparations for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.
CSK won their five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, all under Dhoni’s leadership.
Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK also lifted the Champions League title twice – 2010 and 2014.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

জিম্মি জাহাজ সোমালিয়া উপকূলে, নাবিকরা অক্ষত আছেন
জিম্মি জাহাজ সোমালিয়া উপকূলে, নাবিকরা অক্ষত আছেন
বাংলাদেশ
1710427872 photo
‘Could keep…’: CSK’s post shows why age is just a number for MS Dhoni | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
waqima 2024 03 0bca584db626559f455cda759508de46
Wamiqa Gabbi Flaunts Her Curves In A Black Crop Top And Printed Pants, Video Goes Viral; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
environment 20240314185444
প্লাস্টিক দূষণ রোধে পরিবেশমন্ত্রীর সঙ্গে প্রজ্ঞা-আত্মার বৈঠক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
pooja batra

Actress Pooja Batra Aces Headstand Against Backdrop of Bora Bora

 studio project 39

Patients Suffering From These Diseases Must Avoid Beetroot At All Costs

 rrr naatu naatu anupam kher 1

Naatu Naatu’s Oscar Performance Receives Backlash; Anupam Kher Pays Tribute To Satish Kaushik At Prayer Meet

 jhenaidah miladunnobi birth day pic

ঝিনাইদহে জেলা প্রশাসন ও ইসলামিক ফাউন্ডেশনের উদ্যোগে ঈদে মিলাদুন্নবী (সাঃ) পালন

 received 823106852541074

বশেফমুবিপ্রবিতে মানববন্ধন:মৎস্য ও মৎস্য পণ্যের মান নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইনের খসড়া নীতিমালা বাতিলের দাবি

 Jio

মাত্র ৩০০ টাকার কম রিচার্জ প্যাকে একগুচ্ছ সুযোগ সুবিধা আছে ৷ The most valuable recharge plans from Reliance jio with super duper internet.Omicron New Corona variant, Coronavirus Third Wave, Covid-19 Third Wave, West Bengal News, Kolkata News, Green Fungus, Black Fungus, Yellow Fungus threats, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 Vaccine, Corona Vaccine, Corona Second Wave, Corona cases in India, Corona cases in Bengal, Corona Second Wave in India, Corona Second Wave Impact, Bed shortage in Hospitals, Oxygen shortages in Hospitals, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee over Covid-19, Mamata Banerjee over Coronavirus Second Wave, Abhishek Banerjee the all India General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee is the new general secretary of Trinamool Congress – News18 Bangla

 fan

রেগুলেটর-এ ১-এ পাখা চালালে কি ইলেকট্রিসিটি বিল বেশি আসে? জেনে নিন

 FB IMG 1698139856085

বরিশাল বিভাগীয় শ্রেষ্ঠ উপজেলা পরিষদ চেয়ারম্যান সেলিনা আক্তার চৌধুরী

 wm rwanda1

রুয়ান্ডায় আকস্মিক বন্যায় ৯৫ প্রাণহানি

 use

আমেরিকায় ৩ ভাগের ১ ভাগ নির্বাচনকর্মী নিরাপত্তাহীনতায় ভোগেন