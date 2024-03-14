‘Could keep…’: CSK’s post shows why age is just a number for MS Dhoni | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Maintaining top-level performance over an extended period is an extraordinary feat for any player. However, MS Dhoni , who is also known as ‘Thala’ among his fans, has consistently achieved this for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.Dhoni is set to lead the defending champions for an unprecedented 15th season during IPL 2024 , following his captaincy that led the team to a record-equalling fifth title last year.

As CSK prepares to commence their IPL 2024 journey against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22, a video shared by the Yellow Brigade highlights Dhoni’s enduring prowess, demonstrating that age is merely a number for the cricketing legend.

Dhoni returned to Chepauk to begin preparations for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

CSK won their five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, all under Dhoni’s leadership.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK also lifted the Champions League title twice – 2010 and 2014.