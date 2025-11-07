Cricket in LA Olympics 2028: ICC reveals number of teams for both men’s and women’s T20 events | Cricket News

The ICC has announced that both men’s and women’s T20 cricket will feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Each division will include six teams competing in a total of 28 matches.This marks cricket’s return to the Olympics after 128 years, with its only previous appearance being at Paris 1900. In that historic event, Great Britain won gold after defeating France in a single match.“To accelerate the global growth of cricket, ICC also said the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will have both the men’s and women’s T20 events, which will feature six teams each, comprising 28 matches in total.”“The Board reviewed the ICC’s ongoing engagement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28), as cricket deepens its footprint in the global multisport landscape. It commended the efforts being made to include Cricket in regional multi-sport games, which would mean increased participation opportunities for countries,” said the ICC.The Olympic cricket events will allocate 90 athlete quotas per gender. Each participating nation can field 15-player squads.The competitions will run from July 12 to 29, 2028. Women’s medal matches will be played on July 20, while men’s medal matches are scheduled for July 29.All cricket matches will take place at the Fairgrounds in Pomona, located 50 km from downtown Los Angeles.Cricket will also feature in several upcoming multisport events leading up to LA 2028. These include the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, the 2027 African Games in Cairo, Egypt, and cricket’s debut at the 2027 PanAm Games in Lima, Peru.The ICC Board has approved a nearly 10% increase in funding distribution to associate members for 2026.“The uplift in funding will enable these countries to invest further in domestic programmes, high-performance structures, and cricket development across emerging regions,” it said.The ICC Board has approved issuing an Invitation to Tender for Video Gaming Rights. This initiative aims to partner with global leaders to create digital fan experiences.The governing body will explore new commercial opportunities through a data consolidation project.“The project will focus on leveraging data clusters to drive AI-powered fan engagement and enhanced analytics, as well as deepen consumer understanding across the cricket ecosystem. The initiative will seek to support ICC’s Members with new commercial opportunities,” concluded the ICC.