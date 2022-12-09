শুক্রবার , ৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৪শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at ‘outside forces’ after World Cup walkout threat reports | Football News

ডিসেম্বর ৯, ২০২২
NEW DELHI: Portugal‘s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday hit back at the media reports, terming them outside forces, that suggested that he had threatened to leave the national team during the FIFA World Cup after coach Fernando Santos benched him in their last-16 clash against Switzerland.
Taking to Twitter Ronaldo said, “A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!”

The 37-year-old striker was surprisingly dropped for the last 16 clash on Tuesday, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos netting a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory over the Swiss.
Ronaldo came on as a substitute, but a report from a Portuguese publication said the striker had previously threatened to leave in a tense conversation with coach Santos.
“The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the Selecao, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar,” said the federation.
“Every day Ronaldo is building up a unique track record at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected.”
The FPF said Ronaldo’s appearance against Switzerland was a further demonstration of his commitment to the cause.
Ronaldo is the most-capped Portuguese player and the top men’s international goalscorer of all time.
Portugal face Morocco on Saturday in the quarter-finals, where Ramos may again get the nod over Ronaldo.
(With inputs from Agencies)





