CSK call India’s fastest T20 centurion for mid-season IPL 2025 trials

New Delhi: India’s fastest T20 centurion Urvil Patel is among the three players who recently participated in mid-season trials conducted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on the 27th and 28th of April. Mumbai all-rounder Aman Khan and Kerala batter Salman Nizar were the other two players selected for the trials conducted, as exclusively learnt by TOI.

Urvil scored 41 runs off 20 balls during his first innings in the trials, following it up with a 20-ball 50 in his second innings. The 26-year-old cricketer smashed two sixes in his first innings, while he managed to hit three sixes in his second knock. Urvil’s knock drew praise and appreciation from members of the CSK squad who were present during the trials. The wicket-keeper batter from Gujarat had also participated in the earlier trials conducted by the franchise, where Mumbai cricketer Ayush Mhatre cracked an IPL deal with the Chennai-based team.

Urvil recorded the fastest T20 century by an Indian during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024-25, smashing a 28-ball ton against Tripura in the edition. His performance during the SMAT 2024-25 was quite impressive overall, accumulating 315 runs in six SMAT 2024/25 matches at a strike rate of 229.92. However, Urvil hasn’t been picked so far, even as a replacement player, by any franchise. The Gujarat cricketer earlier represented Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL.

Quiz: Who’s that IPL player?

Pace-bowling all-rounder Aman Khan has featured in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in previous editions. Aman smashed two sixes during the recent trials in Chennai. Salman hasn’t been a part of the T20 tournament so far. The Kerala batter came into the limelight after his consistent performances for the state team in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy, where Kerala reached the final.

What went wrong with CSK in IPL 2025

CSK are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table , following their recent loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Chennai-based franchise has recorded two wins and eight losses in ten matches so far.