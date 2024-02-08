বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৫শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘CSK will definitely come…’: Sunil Gavaskar predicts Dhoni and co.’s smooth sailing into IPL 2024 playoffs | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৮, ২০২৪ ৬:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
1707395446 photo



msid 107527003,imgsize 89656

NEW DELHI: With the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League around the corner, legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels heavyweights Chennai Super Kings will ‘definitely’ qualify for the playoffs.
The defending champions have previously qualified for the playoffs on 12 out of 14 occasions and Gavaskar feels that CSK have a balanced side this time around and are one of the favourite contenders to finish in the top four.
With five IPL trophies in the cabinet, the MS Dhoni-led side shares the record for most title victories in the tournament’s history with the Mumbai Indians.
At the December auction, CSK picked Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, and Mustafizur Rahman as their overseas recruits while the likes of Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, and Avanish Rao Aravelly give them variety in the squad.
Dissecting CSK’s prospects for the upcoming season, Gavaskar highlighted their astute moves in the auction to address key areas of concern.
“If you see the purchases they did at the auction table, the aspects they had to strengthen, it seemed like they lacked a little in bowling last year and in batting also they had to strengthen the middle order slightly after Ambati Rayudu’s retirement, they have done all that. They have a good mix of youth and experience,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
“So, I feel CSK will definitely come in the top four as always. You cannot say any team ‘definitely yes’ as favorites. However, the way the Chennai Super Kings have performed for so many years, they have qualified in 12 of the 16 editions. So it’s likely to happen for the 13th time,” the former India captain added.
Despite concerns over the fitness of certain key players, particularly in the seam-bowling department, Gavaskar remains bullish about CSK’s prospects, citing the depth and versatility of their squad and said that the five-time champions won’t have any seam-bowling issues.
“I feel they are covered because they have options. Shardul Thakur getting reacquired has removed the concern slightly about whether Deepak Chahar will play the entire tournament because Shardul Thakur can take his place,” said Gavaskar.
(With inputs from IANS)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

বাঁশখালীর সেই লিয়াকত ঢাকায় গ্রেফতার
বাঁশখালীর সেই লিয়াকত ঢাকায় গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1707395446 photo
‘CSK will definitely come…’: Sunil Gavaskar predicts Dhoni and co.’s smooth sailing into IPL 2024 playoffs | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2024 02 08t175508.978 2024 02 f6fbc4d739530ffaa73b8b09a31ad4bc
Minji Gives Boss Lady Reply To Troll For Dropping Offensive Comment
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Ministry of Health And Family Wellfare Motif 08 02 2024
ভর্তি কার্যক্রম বন্ধ ৬ মেডিকেল কলেজে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1640016011 photo

India vs South Africa series to be held behind closed doors due to Covid-19 | Cricket News

 wm inflationallowancefrance

ফ্রান্সে ৩৮ লাখ মানুষকে মুদ্রাস্ফীতি ভাতা দেবে সরকার

 wm OC Prodip 1

দুদকের মামলায় ওসি প্রদীপ ও তার স্ত্রীর বিচার শুরু

 wm Harvesting at Gumai Bill 23 11 2021 2

সোনারোদ অঘ্রাণে সোনারঙা ফসলের ঘ্রাণ [ছবি]

 wm Health Minister

‘কার কত ভোট আসুন প্রমাণ হয়ে যাক’

 untitled design 4 6

Margashirsha Purnima Today; Here Is A List Of Full Moon Days Of 2022

 wm nila M

করোনা কেড়ে নিলো ঢাবি শিক্ষার্থীর প্রাণ

 wm GM Kader 750x563 1

বাংলাদেশ যেন পাচারকারীদের স্বর্গরাজ্য: জিএম কাদের

 wm Ideal College

ধানমণ্ডি আইডিয়ালের অধ্যক্ষসহ ৩ শিক্ষক বহিষ্কার

 mircle2

বিক্রেতা নেই মিরাকলের শেয়ারে – Corporate Sangbad