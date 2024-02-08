‘CSK will definitely come…’: Sunil Gavaskar predicts Dhoni and co.’s smooth sailing into IPL 2024 playoffs | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: With the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League around the corner, legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels heavyweights Chennai Super Kings will ‘definitely’ qualify for the playoffs.
The defending champions have previously qualified for the playoffs on 12 out of 14 occasions and Gavaskar feels that CSK have a balanced side this time around and are one of the favourite contenders to finish in the top four.
With five IPL trophies in the cabinet, the MS Dhoni-led side shares the record for most title victories in the tournament’s history with the Mumbai Indians.
At the December auction, CSK picked Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, and Mustafizur Rahman as their overseas recruits while the likes of Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, and Avanish Rao Aravelly give them variety in the squad.
Dissecting CSK’s prospects for the upcoming season, Gavaskar highlighted their astute moves in the auction to address key areas of concern.
“If you see the purchases they did at the auction table, the aspects they had to strengthen, it seemed like they lacked a little in bowling last year and in batting also they had to strengthen the middle order slightly after Ambati Rayudu’s retirement, they have done all that. They have a good mix of youth and experience,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
“So, I feel CSK will definitely come in the top four as always. You cannot say any team ‘definitely yes’ as favorites. However, the way the Chennai Super Kings have performed for so many years, they have qualified in 12 of the 16 editions. So it’s likely to happen for the 13th time,” the former India captain added.
Despite concerns over the fitness of certain key players, particularly in the seam-bowling department, Gavaskar remains bullish about CSK’s prospects, citing the depth and versatility of their squad and said that the five-time champions won’t have any seam-bowling issues.
“I feel they are covered because they have options. Shardul Thakur getting reacquired has removed the concern slightly about whether Deepak Chahar will play the entire tournament because Shardul Thakur can take his place,” said Gavaskar.
(With inputs from IANS)
