Daniil Medvedev wins Australian Open match at 03:40 in morning | Tennis News







NEW DELHI: World no.3 Daniil Medvedev battled back from the brink of defeat to make the Australian Open third round in a contest which finished at 03:40 on Friday.

Two-time runner-up Medvedev advanced to the next round after a thrilling five-set win over Emil Ruusuvuori .

Battling back from two sets down, Medvedev triumphed 3-6, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/1), 6-0 in a contest that lasted more than four hours and 20 minutes on court.

Medvedev had been just two points from defeat when trailing his 53rd-ranked Finnish opponent 4-5 in the fourth set.

However, he recovered to sprint through the tie-break to level at two sets all and then swept the decider as Ruusuvuori struggled with a right shoulder injury.

Medvedev, the 2021 and 2022 finalist, will face Canadian 27th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the last 16.

(With inputs from AFP)









Source link