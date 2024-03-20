David Willey to miss start of IPL 2024, confirms Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer confirmed on Wednesday that England pacer David Willey will be unavailable for the initial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
“Mark Wood pulling out of the tournament and also David Willey won’t be coming now either. That means we lack in the experience, but what I have seen in the last few days is that there is enormous talent,” said Langer in a virtual media interaction organised by the franchise.However, Langer didn’t specify the reason for Willey’s absence, but it is highly anticipated that the seamer has taken time off for family commitments after participating in back-to-back professional leagues – the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 and the Multan Sultans in the PSL.
The English left-arm seamer had spent the last two IPL seasons with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and was set to play for LSG this year after being signed at his base price of Rs 2 crore in December’s auction in Dubai.
(With IANS inputs)
