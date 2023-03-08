DC vs UP Highlights: Lanning, Jonassen shine as Delhi Capitals thrash UP Warriorz by 42 runs | Cricket News

|

NEW DELHI: Captain Meg Lanning led Delhi Capitals from the front, hitting a match-winning 70 off 42 balls, as they thrashed UP Warriorz by 42 runs on Tuesday in their second game of the inaugural Women’s Premier League at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.With two wins in as many games, Delhi are only behind table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the standings via net run-rate. Both have four points each from two games, but Mumbai have a superior 5.185 NRR against Delhi’s 2.550.Asked to bat first, Lanning and all-rounder Jess Jonassen (42 not out & 3 for 43) powered the Delhi side to a massive 211 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues also played a handy 34 not out, off 22, while adding an unbeaten 67 in just 5.4 overs for the fifth wicket with Jonassen.Chasing the big target of 212, Tahlia McGrath (90* off 50) played a stunning knock but it went in vain as they failed to recover from the triple blow inside the Powerplay at the beginning of their run chase. Delhi bowlers restricted UP to 169/5 in the end to register another comfortable win.After skipper Alyssa Healy (24 off 17) gave UP a good start, but her wicket in the fourth over, bowled by Jonassen, ensued a mini-collapse from them. Two balls later, Jonassen dismissed Kiran Navgire to make it a double-wicket over. Marizanne Kapp then reduced UP to 31/3 in 4.2 overs, removing the other opener Shweta Sehrawat.

McGrath, who scored the highest individual score of WPL , then stitched a 40-run stand with Deepti Sharma (12) to steady the chase, but it took them 5.1 overs. Another slow 49-run partnership in 6.4 overs between McGrath and Devika Vaidya (23) did not allow UP to remain in the hunt. And they fell short by 42 runs in the end despite some big blows from McGrath in the late overs, scoring 49 runs in 3.1 overs.

It was Delhi’s second win in as many games while Warriorz suffered their first loss of the inaugural season.

The left-arm spinner Jonassen beat Healy in the flight and had her caught at point before Navgire fell to a wild slog. India U-19 star Shweta Sehrawat (1) struggled in her six ball stay and was caught behind off Kapp, leaving Warriorz at 31 for three.

Warriorz made a questionable call to leave out Grace Harris, who had won them the game against Gujarat Giants, for the extra pace of Shabnim Ismail. Though Ismail was the best bowler on show, Harris’ big hitting prowess was missed in the run chase.

Earlier, Lanning stole the show in the first half of Delhi’s innings while fellow Australian Jonassen went ballistic in the death overs to ensure Delhi crossed the 200-run mark for the second time in as many games.

Delhi smashed 65 runs off the last five overs with Jonassen getting good support from Jemimah Rodrigues (34 not off 22 balls).

UP Warriorz opted to field, thinking the surface would suit the pacers early on but Delhi were able to negate that threat to post a challenging total.

Lanning and her opening partner Shafali Verma (17 off 14) shared a 67-run off 39 balls with the skipper doing the bulk of the damage.

Ismail got the ball to move around in her opening spell but was unlucky to get a wicket. One knew it was Lanning’s day as even her mishits were going all the way. Her innings comprised 10 fours and three sixes.

With Ismail getting the ball to swing away, Lanning went for the flick off a full ball but got a leading edge that sailed over the bowler’s head for the first six of the game.

Lanning’s second six came off Ismail again as she mishit a pull that went over the fine-leg fielder.

The inspirational Australian skipper was brilliant with her backfoot play on either side of the wicket with the cut and pull being an integral part of her game.

She reached her second consecutive half-century with a sweep off Sophie Ecclestone. It was a top-edge that comfortably cleared the backward square fence.

Shafali was dismissed in seventh over with Kiran Navgire taking a diving catch at deep square leg off Tahlia McGrath.

A passing shower stopped play for a brief period when Delhi were cruising at 87 for one in nine overs.

Barring Ismail, all other UP bowlers conceded more than 10 runs per over.

