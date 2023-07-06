বৃহস্পতিবার , ৬ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২২শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

De Leede propels Netherlands past Scotland into ICC ODI World Cup | Cricket News

জুলাই ৬, ২০২৩ ১১:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Bas de Leede‘s exceptional all-round performance propelled the Netherlands to a thrilling victory over Scotland, securing their place in the ICC ODI World Cup in India. De Leede’s magnificent century and impressive bowling figures of 5-52 played a pivotal role in the Dutch team’s triumph.
With this win, the Netherlands joined Sri Lanka as the final qualifier for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, set to be hosted by India from October to November. This marks the Dutch team’s fifth appearance in the tournament, their first since 2011.
The Netherlands faced several challenging moments during their chase of Scotland’s total of 277 runs. At one stage, they found themselves struggling at 108/4. However, de Leede’s exceptional batting prowess turned the tide in their favour. His sensational knock of 123, featuring seven fours and five sixes, showcased his remarkable skill and determination.

Notably, it was his two consecutive sixes that propelled him to a well-deserved century. De Leede’s partnership of 113 runs for the fifth wicket with Saqib Zulfiqar (33 not out) proved crucial in securing the victory.
Reflecting on his team’s performance, de Leede expressed his elation, stating, “It’s amazing, I can’t describe the feeling, and it will be one big party tonight.”

He also highlighted the team’s approach of adopting a T20 mindset during the chase, focusing on scoring runs quickly in each over.
Scotland had set a challenging target for the Netherlands, thanks in large part to a remarkable 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Brandon McMullen and captain Richie Berrington.

McMullen’s splendid 106 and Berrington’s impactful knock of 64 contributed significantly to their team’s total. Tom Mackintosh’s unbeaten 38 towards the end of the innings also entertained the crowd.
The Netherlands’ qualification for the ODI World Cup is a significant achievement for the team, providing them with the opportunity to compete on the global stage.
