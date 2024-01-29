সোমবার , ২৯ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৫ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Debutant Tom Hartley Rewrites Record Books, Achieves This Massive Feat in 78 Years | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৯, ২০২৪ ১:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1706471716 photo



msid 107209047,imgsize 39668

NEW DELHI: England‘s debutant spinner Tom Hartley etched his name in the record books with a match-winning spell against India in the opening Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.
The left-arm spinner spun India’s batters out, claiming an impressive 7/62 and concluding the Test with a total of 9/193.
Notably, the performance is now the best match figure for an England spinner on Test debut since 1945.
Hartley’s nine-wicket haul in the first Test also matched the joint-most since former English spinner Robert Berry’s 9/116 against West Indies in Manchester in 1950.
Additionally, he became the fourth England spinner to achieve a five-wicket haul on Test debut in this century, following in the footsteps of Adil Rashid (5/64 in Abu Dhabi, 2015), Will Jacks (6/161 in Rawalpindi, 2022), and Rehan Ahmed (5/48 in the same series).
Hartley’s remarkable debut performance underlined his impact and added a new chapter to England’s spin-bowling legacy in Test cricket.
The first Test against India witnessed England spinners scalping 20 wickets as pacers ended up without a single wicket. This is not the first time England managed to do so in Test format.
The first time England spinners scalped all 20 wickets was against India in Kanpur in 1952. Four years later, they managed to achieve the feat again but this time it was against their arch-rival Australia in Manchester in 1956. The third time before 2024, when English spinners took 20 wickets in a Test was against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2018.
In the Day 4 action of the first Test, Ollie Pope’s aggressive innings set a challenging target of 231 for India. Despite a resilient effort from the lower order, particularly Ravichandran Ashwin and KS Bharat, they succumbed to the spin of debutant Tom Hartley, leading to a 28-run defeat for India.
The dominance of England’s spinners in this historic Test showcased their effectiveness on the sub-continent.
(With ANI inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG 16
চবিতে প্রতীকী জাতিসংঘ সম্মেলন শুরু ৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি
বাংলাদেশ
1706471716 photo
Debutant Tom Hartley Rewrites Record Books, Achieves This Massive Feat in 78 Years | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
munawar wins bigg boss 17 2024 01 de7f9518c56a84445a703f5383210dbc
Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17, Beats Abhishek Kumar; Salman Khan Hands Him Rs 50 Lakhs and a Car
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
main 1706453087
বিএনপিকে জনগণ কালো পতাকা আর বিদেশীরা লাল পতাকা দেখিয়েছে-পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
273198100 468703534990670 4512426657009441529 n 1

The Actor Stuns in Falguni Shane Peacock’s Peach and Beige Resham Lehenga Set

 1627070825 gautam buddha

Teachings of Gautam Buddha to Enlighten Your Mind and Soul; Check Images

 wm squid1

মহাকাশে স্কুইড পাঠিয়েছে নাসা

 sbi cards

আপনি কি SBI গ্রাহক ? তাহলে একাধিক স্মার্টফোনে পেতে পারেন আকর্ষণীয় অফার; জানুন বিশদে

 images 45

এই ভাবে নিশ্বাস প্রশ্বাস ইস্যুগুলি দূর করলেই সহজে পাওয়া যাবে সমস্যার সমাধান ৷ The Tips can make you free from Heart Related issues.হার্ট সংক্রান্ত সমস্যা থেকে অতি সহজেই মুক্তি পাওয়া যায় যদি এই ঘরোয়া টোটকাগুলি মেনে চলা সম্ভব হয়ে থাকে, হার্ট সংক্রান্ত সমস্যাগুলি জীবনে নানান ধরনের সমস্যার প্রতিকার করতে পারে নিমেষেই, হার্ট সংক্রান্ত সমস্যা থেকে মুক্তি পেতে এই বড় বড় বিষয়ের দিকে না মাথা দিয়ে ছোট ছোট বিষয়কে আরও সুসংহত করতে হবে, হার্ট সংক্রান্ত সমস্যাগুলি থেকে মুক্তি পেতে এই ঘরোয়া পদ্ধতিগুলি মেনে চলতে হবে ৷ – News18 Bangla

 nasir

স্ত্রী-শাশুড়িসহ জামিন পেলেন ক্রিকেটার নাসির – Corporate Sangbad

 LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Menopause

রজঃনিবৃত্তি, নারীর জীবনের এক বিশেষ অধ্যায়

 IMG 20231123 WA0002

অবরোধের দ্বিতীয় দিনে মহানগর বিএনপির মিছিল ও সড়ক অবরোধ, ২০ জন গ্রেফতার

 munawar wins bigg boss 17 2024 01 de7f9518c56a84445a703f5383210dbc

Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17, Beats Abhishek Kumar; Salman Khan Hands Him Rs 50 Lakhs and a Car

 wm france32

ফ্রান্সে সহিংস বিক্ষোভের আগুন থামছেই না