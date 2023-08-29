Defending champion Iga Swiatek eases into US Open second round | Tennis News







NEW YORK: World number one Iga Swiatek launched her US Open title defence on Monday with a ruthless 6-0, 6-1 win over Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson in the first round.

Swiatek, whose grip on top spot is under threat from Aryna Sabalenka in New York, needed just 58 minutes to dispose of the 86th-ranked Peterson.

The Pole, bidding for her fifth Grand Slam title, goes on to face Daria Saville of Australia in round two. She is now 18-1 in first-round matches at majors.









