মঙ্গলবার , ২৯ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৪ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Defending champion Iga Swiatek eases into US Open second round | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৯, ২০২৩ ৩:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1693256544 photo



msid 103146571,imgsize 27716

NEW YORK: World number one Iga Swiatek launched her US Open title defence on Monday with a ruthless 6-0, 6-1 win over Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson in the first round.
Swiatek, whose grip on top spot is under threat from Aryna Sabalenka in New York, needed just 58 minutes to dispose of the 86th-ranked Peterson.
The Pole, bidding for her fifth Grand Slam title, goes on to face Daria Saville of Australia in round two. She is now 18-1 in first-round matches at majors.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Bander Bhaban
২২ হাজার আবেদন পেয়ে নিয়োগই ঝুলিয়ে দিলো চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর
বাংলাদেশ
1693256544 photo
Defending champion Iga Swiatek eases into US Open second round | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
hilsa 31
Hilsa: মধ্যবিত্তের সুখের খবর! সর্ষে থেকে ভাঁপা… অবশেষে পাতে পড়বে দেদার ইলিশ! প্রকাশ্যে এল 'দিনক্ষণ'
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kiara advani paps
Kiara Advani Sports Comfy Casuals, Greets The Paps With A Smile; Fans Say ‘Still Glowing From Wedding’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm china11

শিশুদের উপর পড়ালেখার চাপ কমাতে চীনে নতুন আইন

 vivek agnihotri

‘Kashmir Files About Genocide…’: Director Vivek Agnihotri Slams Criticism on Film Receiving National Award

 20210528 102325

রাজধানীজুড়ে হাব তৈরির পরিকল্পনা করছে কর্তৃপক্ষ

 images 13 14

এয়ারটেল ও ভোডাফোন-আইডিয়া ধামাকাদার প্ল্যান দেখে নিন এক নজরে ৷ The most desirable prepaid plans airtel, Vodafone-Idea. – News18 Bangla

 wm france russia1

উত্তেজনা প্রশমনের বার্তা নিয়ে মস্কো গেলেন ম্যাখোঁ

 New Project 8 6

Alcohol can affect your sexual performance : মদ্যপানের জন্য ছারখার হতে পারে যৌনজীবন, সতর্কতা নিন এখনই

 wm saki1

আওয়ামী লীগ ভোট ছাড়া ক্ষমতায় আছে: জোনায়েদ সাকি

 wm AgriClusterlogo

লক্ষ্য যখন কৃষি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়

 download 11

কেন পুরুষরা যৌনকর্মীর কাছে যায়, পয়সা খরচ করে সেক্সের জন্য? জানুন বাস্তব

 wm ctg polo ground oert sdh

পলোগ্রাউন্ডে জনসমুদ্র, অপেক্ষা শেখ হাসিনার