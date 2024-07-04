বৃহস্পতিবার , ৪ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২০শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Delhi Police makes security arrangements for Team India’s arrival | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: With the T20 World Cup title winning Indian cricket team set to arrive in the national capital early on Thursday, the police have implemented extensive security measures at both the airport and the hotel where the team will stay before heading to Mumbai.
Security preparations have been established from IGI Airport to the ITC Maurya Hotel.
The team is expected to land at around 6 am, arriving on a chartered flight from Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport.
The police have planned to provide them escort vehicles with armed policemen from the airport, a senior police officer said.
Fans are anticipated to gather along the travel routes and outside the hotel to celebrate the team’s arrival.
In response, an adequate police presence will be deployed from the airport to the hotel.
At least two companies of paramilitary personnel will be situated around the hotel and central Delhi routes.
The police suspect that cricket fans may gather at routes or outside the hotel to welcome and cheer the team India for their victory in the T20 World Cup.
The Indian squad is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence before returning to the hotel. They are expected to leave for Mumbai at 4 pm.
The team will later take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.





Source link

