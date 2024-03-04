সোমবার , ৪ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২০শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Devon Conway to undergo surgery, ruled out of IPL 2024 until May | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৪, ২০২৪ ১২:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
1709532621 photo



msid 108194419,imgsize 28738

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings received a significant setback as New Zealand opener Devon Conway is set to undergo surgery on his left thumb. The recovery period is estimated to be a minimum of eight weeks.
Conway sustained the injury during the second T20I against Australia, prompting him to leave the field for an X-ray examination.Fortunately, the X-ray revealed no obvious fracture. However, after further scans and consultation with specialists, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the necessity of surgery for Conway.
NZC stated, “Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks.”
With the recovery timeline set at eight weeks, it’s evident that Conway will miss the opening matches of the upcoming IPL edition, scheduled to commence on March 22.
Conway’s absence was also noted during the opening Test, leading to the inclusion of Henry Nicholls as cover for the first Test.

India vs England 4th Test: India beat England, secure 17th straight Test series win at home

(With inputs from IANS)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ভবন থেকে পড়ে স্পেন দূতাবাস কর্মকর্তার মৃত্যু
ভবন থেকে পড়ে স্পেন দূতাবাস কর্মকর্তার মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1709532621 photo
Devon Conway to undergo surgery, ruled out of IPL 2024 until May | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
anant ambani salman khan 2024 03 eef3ecdb89a6ae488ac90729480e2303
SRK Dances With Radhika Merchant, Teaches Anant Ambani Chammak Challo Hook Step; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm gaza 2
গাজার উত্তরাঞ্চলে বিমান হামলা, নিহত ২০ ফিলিস্তিনি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
shankar ehsaan loy 2023 11 09bf1e7f1f0799f353b3748bfef8093e

Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy Open Up About the Archies Album; Say ‘It Has Been a Fun Challenge’ | Exclusive

 wm Leonardo DiCaprio

সেন্টমার্টিনকে সংরক্ষিত এলাকা ঘোষণায় ডি ক্যাপ্রিও’র অভিনন্দন

 wm chinadelta1

চীনে ডেল্টার প্রাদুর্ভাব ঠেকাতে ব্যর্থ কর্মকর্তাদের শাস্তি

 Foldable Washing Machine 1 1

Foldable washing machine: ভাঁজ করে ব‍্যাগে রাখুন ওয়াশিং মেশিন! বেড়াতে গেলে নোংরা হবে না জামা-কাপড়

 wm KalBoishakhi

চট্টগ্রামে কালবৈশাখী ঝড়ে গাছ পড়ে গৃহবধূর মৃত্যু

 salman shehnaaz 1

Salman Khan Hints at Having a Girlfriend After Shehnaaz Gill Teases Him for Being Single

 wm Nuruzzaman Ahmed

‘দেশের ১৭ কোটি মানুষের উন্নয়নে কাজ করছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী’

 BAPCL

পুঁজিবাজারের স্বার্থে অর্থমন্ত্রীর কাছে বিএপিএলসির ৬ দফা দাবি – Corporate Sangbad

 un pm 01

জাতিসংঘ সাধারণ পরিষদের ৭৭তম অধিবেশন ভাষণ দিলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 bjp panchayat poll candidates in safe haven in kolkata

‘Don’t Tell Them Where We Are’: BJP Creates ‘Safe Havens’ for Panchayat Poll Picks Who Are Afraid to Go Home