Devon Conway to undergo surgery, ruled out of IPL 2024 until May | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings received a significant setback as New Zealand opener Devon Conway is set to undergo surgery on his left thumb. The recovery period is estimated to be a minimum of eight weeks.
Conway sustained the injury during the second T20I against Australia, prompting him to leave the field for an X-ray examination.Fortunately, the X-ray revealed no obvious fracture. However, after further scans and consultation with specialists, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the necessity of surgery for Conway.
NZC stated, “Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks.”
With the recovery timeline set at eight weeks, it’s evident that Conway will miss the opening matches of the upcoming IPL edition, scheduled to commence on March 22.
Conway’s absence was also noted during the opening Test, leading to the inclusion of Henry Nicholls as cover for the first Test.
Conway sustained the injury during the second T20I against Australia, prompting him to leave the field for an X-ray examination.Fortunately, the X-ray revealed no obvious fracture. However, after further scans and consultation with specialists, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the necessity of surgery for Conway.
NZC stated, “Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks.”
With the recovery timeline set at eight weeks, it’s evident that Conway will miss the opening matches of the upcoming IPL edition, scheduled to commence on March 22.
Conway’s absence was also noted during the opening Test, leading to the inclusion of Henry Nicholls as cover for the first Test.
India vs England 4th Test: India beat England, secure 17th straight Test series win at home
(With inputs from IANS)