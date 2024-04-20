শনিবার , ২০ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৭ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
'Dhoni making valuable contributions, but…': Brian Lara on MS Dhoni's cameos for CSK in IPL 2024 | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ২০, ২০২৪
NEW DELHI: West Indies cricket icon Brian Lara has spoken about Mahendra Singh Dhoni‘s role in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team. On Star Sports Cricket Live, Lara discussed Dhoni’s performance, particularly his quickfire 28 not out off 9 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.
Despite Dhoni’s effort, CSK lost as Lucknow’s openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock built a strong partnership.

However, Lara praised Dhoni’s batting, calling it “brilliant” and pondered whether Dhoni should bat higher up the order.

He noted, “It’s just brilliant. The question has to be asked would you like to bat higher? Because I can see he’s making valuable contributions. But there are a couple of losing causes as well. So, I think that should be a consideration.”

The cricket legend also pointed out the need for CSK to be more aggressive throughout their innings, citing Dhoni’s ability to accelerate the score towards the end.

“At 42, he’s most likely thinking from the team’s point of view, that the young guys got to do the job. But I think the middle of the innings told a little bit too much about CSK’s batting. And it created the fact that even though he exploded at the end and he did that Dhoni thing at the end, it still was not enough,” said Lara.
Despite Dhoni’s current role and his preference to bat lower down, Lara believes that his unbeaten streak indicates his potential to score more runs if he batted higher.
Following the match, CSK remain third on the IPL points table with eight points from seven games.
(Inputs from IANS)





