বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ১৮ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'Dhoni ne screen pe mukka mara' – Harbhajan reveals when 'Captain Cool' got angry | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৩, ২০২৪ ৭:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
‘Dhoni ne screen pe mukka mara’ – Harbhajan reveals when ‘Captain Cool’ got angry | Cricket News


File image of MS Dhoni (TOI Photo)

Opposite to his characteristic calm head and cool demeanor, MS Dhoni punched the screen on his way to the dressing room after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) earlier this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) — claimed Harbhajan Singh.
Speaking to ‘Sports Yaari’, the former off-spinner, who played for India and CSK under Dhoni’s captaincy, revealed the incident that has shocked the fans of country’s most iconic captain and wicketkeeper-batsman.
“RCB were celebrating and they deserved to celebrate because of the way they won. I was watching the whole scene from above because I was present there,” Harbhajan narrated the incident.
“CSK had lined up to shake hands. RCB were a little late to reach there. By the time, RCB finished their celebration, (Dhoni) went inside. Dressing room se pehle jo screen hai, uspe mukka bhi maara (he punched a screen outside the dressing room). I was watching from above, but it is okay, it happens when you win or lose.”
RCB, who scored 218 for 5 batting first, restricted CSK to 191 for 7 despite a cameo of 25 off 13 balls by Dhoni towards the end.
“It’s their (RCB’s) right to celebrate, even if they take three minutes. But he (Dhoni) went away. That was his thinking…Maybe he was not so calm that day, maybe because his dream of retiring with the trophy was shattered,” Harbhajan added.
However, both RCB and CSK failed to reach the final, which was contested between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
KKR won the final by eight wickets for their third IPL title.
It is likely that the 43-year-old Dhoni will return for another season after the new IPL Player Regulations cleared the decks for CSK to retain him.





Source link

