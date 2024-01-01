Buy cheap website traffic
‘Didn’t go as planned…’: Shubman Gill reveals his handwritten resolution note of 2023 | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India batting star Shubman Gill revealed a New Year resolution he had set for himself at the beginning of 2023, expressing that the year had been brimming with new experiences, although its conclusion didn’t unfold as anticipated.
Shubman took to Instagram and shared a handwritten note just a day before the arrival of the New Year.
Accompanying this note were snapshots capturing Shubman’s best moments of the year 2023, including scenes of disappointment during the ODI World Cup, moments with his parents, donning the Gujarat Titans‘ jersey, and celebrating a memorable century for Team India.

“Most hundred for India, make my family happy, give my best effort and be less hard on myself’, World Cup, and Orange Cap (in Indian Premier League 2023),” Shubman’s hand-written note said which he aimed in 2023.
Shubman complemented these images with a heartfelt caption on his Instagram handle.
“Exactly a year ago, I put it out into the universe. With 2023 coming to an end, the year has been full of experiences, some great fun and other great learnings. The end of the year didn’t go as planned, but I can proudly say we came ever so close to our goals, giving everything we had. The coming year brings its own challenges and opportunities. Hopefully, we’ll get closer to our goals in 2024. I hope all of you find love, joy, and strength in everything you do,” Gill wrote on Instagram.

Following Hardik Pandya‘s departure to the Mumbai Indians, Shubman has been given with the captaincy responsibilities for the IPL 2024 season with the Gujarat Titans.
Shubman’s stellar batting record boasts 1373 runs accumulated across 33 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 47.34, including three centuries and eight half-centuries.
The previous season proved to be a milestone for the opener as he delivered a remarkable performance, notching up 890 runs in 17 matches at a striking average of 59.33.

This exceptional display earned him the prestigious Orange Cap, having secured three centuries and four half-centuries.
During the ODI World Cup 2023, Shubman showcased his prowess by amassing 354 runs across nine matches for India.
Among his notable innings, his top score of 92 runs came in a memorable match against Sri Lanka in the extravagant tournament.

