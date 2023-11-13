সোমবার , ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Different individuals have stepped up at different times’: Rohit Sharma on India’s unbeaten run | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৩ ৬:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1699833819 photo



msid 105170704,imgsize 31684

NEW DELHI: India handed Netherlands 160-run mauling to finish the league stage at the ODI World Cup unbeaten with nine wins in as many matches.
Centuries from Shreyas Iyer (128 not out) and KL Rahul (102) powered India to 410-4 before utilising a total of nine bowlers, including the part-time contributions of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to dismiss the Dutch side to a total of 250 runs.

The first semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday will see the hosts taking on New Zealand, while the second last-four clash between Australia and South Africa is scheduled for the following day in Kolkata.

Skipper Rohit Sharma revealed the reasons behind India’s nine-match winning streak, their most consecutive wins in a single World Cup edition, saying the team’s approach of taking one match at a time bore successful results.
“Since we started the tournament, for us, it was all about thinking about one game at a time. We never wanted to look too far ahead because it’s a long tournament. It was important to focus on one game. Different venues and we had to adapt, that’s exactly what we did,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Rohit expressed his joy the way team has been clinical through out the tournament and every individual stepped up when team needed them the most at the different situations.
“Very pleased with how we have played in these nine games. Very clinical from game one till today. That’s because different individuals have stepped up at different times. That’s a good sign for the team. We know the conditions, but when you play different opponents, that’s a different challenge,” he further said.

India vs Netherlands WC: India crush Netherlands by 160 runs

“We adapted really well. We started four games in a row and then we had to bat first, seamers did the rest along with the spinners. It’s important, results do matter to keep the dressing room environment lively. There’s going to be a lot of expectations, we wanted to keep everything aside and focus on the job at hand,” he added.
India used nine bowlers in the match against Netherlands and Rohit reckoned this was the game where he could tinker with his bowling options.
“We wanted to play the game on the field with a lot of fun and that reflected on our performances. Today we had nine (bowling) options, it’s important, this is the game where we could have tried. Seamers bowling those wide yorkers when not needed, but we wanted to do something different,” he said.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1699833819 photo
‘Different individuals have stepped up at different times’: Rohit Sharma on India’s unbeaten run | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2023 11 12t193442.432 2023 11 fc73a047751dbc7c419e72be230a6f3e 16x9
Ranbir Kapoor Kisses, Hugs Wife Alia Bhatt In New Diwali Photos, Check Them Out Here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231112 WA0026
টাঙ্গাইলে একটানা ৪০দিন জামাতে নামাজ পড়ে ৩৩ জন শিশু পুরষ্কার পেল সাইকেল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG Wrokers Party 800x420
‘যুদ্ধ ছড়িয়ে দিতে ইসরাইলকে ইন্ধন দিচ্ছে আমেরিকা’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Vivanta Bangladeshi Thali 168007970316x9

ওপার বাংলার স্বাদ এপার বাংলায়! ঢাকাই কষা মাংসের রেসিপি ভাগ করে নিল শহরের পাঁচতারা হোটেল – News18 Bangla

 1623577349 sanjay raut

Shiv Sena Bhavan Symbol of Maha’s Identity; Nobody Should Dare to Cast Evil Eye on It: Raut

 1690570659 photo

England vs Australia: Steve Smith leads Australia revival in fifth Ashes Test | Cricket News

 FB IMG 16794699284771781

গলাচিপাকে শতভাগ গৃহহীনমুক্ত ঘোষণা

 wm chunniuc sdjcs chc 800x416

স্বাধীনতা বিরোধীদের সঙ্গে ঐক্য নয়: চুন্নু

 happy propose day 2022

Use These Creative Ideas to Sweep Your Partner Off Their Feet

 3 1

Normal Sugar Level Range: সারাদিন ব্লাডসুগার লেবেল কেমন থাকবে! সকাল-দুপুর-রাত, তালিকা দেখুন, সামলে নিন এখন থেকেই

 Winter Acne 16751355753x2

Pimple Problem in Winter | শীতে মুখে ব্রণ ভরে যাচ্ছে? একটা ছোট্ট ভুলের জন্যই এমন সমস্যা বাড়ে, জানুন – News18 Bangla

 received 1065038690899055

সাপাহারে মোটর সাইকেল সহ গ্রেফতার-২

 farooq abdullah 165194009616x9

NC Leader Farooq Abdullah Hopes for Return of Peace in Jammu and Kashmir