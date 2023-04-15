Difficult to plan for batters like Rinku Singh: Tim David | Cricket News

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh is the talk of the town ever since he smacked five consecutive sixes in the last over to help KKR record an unbelievable victory against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 .The left-handed Rinku has now emerged as a vital cog in KKR’s wheel and poses a serious threat to his opponents. With KKR taking on Mumbai Indians on Sunday in an afternoon game, MI batter Tim David believes it is difficult to plan for batters like Rinku.“They (KKR) have got some dangerous batsmen and (if) our bowlers get them out (early) that will be a perfect start for us,” David acknowledged.“But no, it is tough to plan, I think. We are more focussed on ourselves and we want to play a good game and we know when we play our best cricket we are going to top.”Rinku blasted 31-ball 58 not out in a high-scoring match on Friday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad but his effort went in vain as KKR suffered a 23-run loss.MI are expected to take the field without their ace fast bowler Jofra Archer in their fourth match of the IPL 2023.

Archer has missed the last two games for Mumbai Indians having played the season-opener in Bangalore on April 2, as a fresh trouble to his elbow has put him on the sidelines.

The unavailability of Archer has certainly compounded MI’s troubles who have one win to show from three games so far, with their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also missing the entire IPL 2023.

“At the moment Jof is being managed by the medical team and I am not a part of those conversations. Whenever they have him ready to play he will be ready to go,” Mumbai Indians and Australia batter Tim David told the media during pre-match conference on Saturday.

While the right-arm bowler had a light bowling session here on Saturday afternoon away from the training nets, he did return later on to have a bat and looked at ease playing the big shots.

The dashing Australian batter said despite Mumbai Indians’ dominating record against KKR – eight wins in nine matches here at the Wankhede Stadium – the challenge will be tough one on Sunday afternoon.

“I am not sure how many games I have played so it’s tough to comment on that. It is a new (MI) team but it is our home ground. As a home team here we get great support and we want to make this our fortress,” he said.

“We want to get good results all the time and we want to be confident about the style of cricket we want to play here and take on every team.”

(With PTI Inputs)