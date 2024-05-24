Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Shastri part of star-studded commentary panel for ICC T20 World Cup | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The ICC has revealed a distinguished commentary panel for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the tournament set to take place across nine locations in the USA and West Indies . This year’s panel includes some of the biggest names in cricket and broadcasting, promising an unmatched viewing experience.Leading the commentary team are stalwarts such as Ravi Shastri , Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle, and Ian Bishop.They will be joined by former Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup champions including Dinesh Karthik , Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, and Lisa Sthalekar.Additionally, former 50-over World Cup winners Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody, and Wasim Akram will lend their expert analysis to the tournament.Making his World Cup debut, American commentator James O’Brien, known as Jomboy, will provide insights tailored to American audiences.

Other prominent figures in the commentary team include Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, and Katey Martin, alongside renowned broadcasters such as Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O’Brien, Kass Naidoo, and former West Indies skipper Daren Ganga.

Aaron Finch, who led Australia to victory in 2021, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “This is a special event and one that promises a lot of excitement with 20 teams competing and many thrilling contests lined up. I look forward to bringing all my experience as a player to my commentary during the tournament.”

Carlos Brathwaite shared his excitement about the tournament’s location, stating, “The T20 World Cup is a tournament very close to my heart, and I’m thrilled this edition is being played in the West Indies and for the first time in the USA. I can’t wait for my stint as a commentator at this event, and I hope this is a truly memorable one.”

Katey Martin highlighted the tournament’s potential for surprises, “This tournament always promises a few surprises. With 20 teams participating, it will be exciting to see some of the Associate teams have a crack at the bigger sides. I am fortunate to be part of such a fantastic team of broadcasters, and I’m looking forward to an incredible event.”

Dinesh Karthik emphasized the unique aspects of this year’s tournament, “This tournament will be different in many ways, which makes it even more exciting. With 20 teams, 55 matches, and some new venues, it’s a thrilling combination, and I can’t wait to dive in. Being part of such a high-class commentary team is a fantastic feeling, and commentating on players I have recently played with makes it even more interesting.”

Ebony Rainford-Brent praised the growing quality of ICC events, saying, “This is the year of ICC T20 World Cups, with an exciting 20-team men’s tournament coming up and the women’s tournament following in Bangladesh later. Sharing my views alongside the best from around the world is an incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to get started!”

Dale Steyn looked forward to the diverse tactics teams would employ, “The Men’s T20 World Cup, with its new format and more teams competing, is a fantastic opportunity to spread the game. I’m sure both old and new cricket fans will be eager for the action to begin. I will be watching every team closely, and it will be fascinating to see the different tactics that come into play.”

The ICC’s coverage will span 28 days, featuring pre-match shows, innings interval programs, and post-match wrap-ups. In collaboration with Disney Star, Quidich Innovation Labs, and NEP, ICC TV will introduce an AI-supported vertical feed for the T20 World Cup, marking a world first for cricket.

The Men’s T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with co-hosts USA facing Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, setting the stage for an exciting and historic event in cricket.