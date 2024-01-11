বৃহস্পতিবার , ১১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৭শে পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Dinesh Karthik roped in as England Lions batting consultant | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has been roped in as batting consultant of England Lions for their upcoming tour of India, beginning later this week. Karthik has been appointed to the coaching set-up of the squad for the first nine days of the tour.
During their tour of India from January 12 to February 4, England Lions are scheduled to play three four-day matches against India A.
Karthik mainly comes in as a cover for Lions’ batting consultant Ian Bell, who is currently on Big Bash League duty with Melbourne Renegades.
He will be working alongside head coach Neil Killeen along with assistant coaches Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson, while former English spinner Graeme Swann would also be a part of the coaching team as a mentor.
“It’s great to have such a strong coaching group supporting our players for what should be an exciting challenge versus India A. The group has a deep and diverse set of experiences and expertise,” said England Men’s Performance Director Mo Bobat.
“And it’s fantastic to have Dinesh Karthik with us for a part of our prep period and leading into the first Test. I’m sure the lads will love spending time with him and benefiting from his experience of what it takes to be successful at Test level in India.”
England Lions Squad for India tour: Josh Bohannon (c), Kasey Aldridge, Brydon Carse, Jack Carson, James Coles, Matt Fisher, Keaton Jennings, Tom Lawes, Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Callum Parkinson, Matt Potts, Ollie Price, James Rew and Ollie Robinson.
Schedule
12-13 January: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium – Ground B, Ahmedabad
17-20 January: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
24-27 January: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
1-4 February: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
(With PTI Inputs)





CTG Sahid Minar
শহিদ মিনারের ত্রুটি চিহ্নিত করছে টেকনিক্যাল কমিটি
