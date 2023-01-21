শনিবার , ২১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৭ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Djokovic dismisses Dimitrov to reach Australian Open fourth round | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২১, ২০২৩ ৫:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1674302281 photo



msid 97200385,imgsize 70170

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic continued his charge towards a 10th Australian Open title with a superb 7-6(7) 6-3 6-4 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov to reach the fourth round on Saturday but fears about the durability of his injured left hamstring only grew.
The Serbian, who is eyeing a 22nd major to match Rafa Nadal, looked uncertain in his movement in a roller-coaster opening set where he began with a break, squandered three set points at 5-3 and dropped serve late on before edging a thrilling tiebreak.

A heavily-strapped but more aggressive Djokovic emerged from a medical timeout and built pressure with his relentless returns from the back, going up 4-2 as 27th seed Dimitrov hit the net to surrender his serve, and went on to wrap up the second set.
A half-fit Djokovic can still be a handful for most players but the fourth seed looked a little more certain of his mobility in the third set and a double break to start helped him subdue the error-prone Dimitrov who failed to make a late comeback.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Deadbody 750x563 1 750x563 1
সড়কের পাশে ‘খুন হওয়া’ যুবকের লাশ
বাংলাদেশ
1674302281 photo
Djokovic dismisses Dimitrov to reach Australian Open fourth round | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
white shoe cleaning
সাদা জুতো পরিষ্কার রাখতে গিয়ে কালঘাম ছুটে যাচ্ছে? এই ঘরোয়া জিনিসে চকচক করবে জুতো few easy tips of how to keep your white shoes clean just as new – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
pathaan song besharam rang
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Have A Kiss Scene In Pathaan? SRK Says ‘Kick Karne…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTG Mayor Visits Place For BoliKhela 17 04 2022 1

লালদিঘীর পাড় গোলচত্বরে হবে বলিখেলা, প্রস্তুতি শুরু

 1655880949 photo

Sri Lankan ‘dustbowls’ great practice for Tests: David Warner | Cricket News

 New Project 1 47

Swelling in Feet: দিনের শেষে প্রায়ই পা ফুলে উঠছে? সমস্যা থেকে মুক্তি এই ঘরোয়া টোটকাগুলিতে

 wm fakhrul

‘সরকারের কারসাজিতে খাদ্যপণ্যের দাম বাড়ছে’

 adn telicom

এডিএন টেলিকমের ১০ শতাংশ লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

Hollywood Union Members Narrowly Approve New Contract With TV And Film Producers

 tikait 1

Farmers Don’t Want Apology from PM Modi, Don’t Want to Tarnish His Image Abroad: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

 sundorbon

আটত্রিশ বছরেও বাস্তবায়ন হয়নি সুন্দরবন জেলা

 IMG 20220330 WA0003

দ্রব্য মুল্যের উর্ধ্বগতির প্রতিবাদে টাঙ্গাইলে বিএনপি’র গণ অনশন কর্মসুচী পালন

 received 265665825246969

সাপাহারে সাত বছর বয়সী শিশুকে ধর্ষণের অভিযোগ