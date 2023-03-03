শুক্রবার , ৩ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Djokovic eases to 15th straight victory in 2023 | Tennis News

মার্চ ৩, ২০২৩
DUBAI: World number one Novak Djokovic took his perfect record in 2023 to 15-0 on Thursday when he swept past Hubert Hurkacz to reach the Dubai Championships semi-finals.
Djokovic, a five-time champion at the tournament, triumphed 6-3, 7-5 for a fifth win in five matches against 11th-ranked Hurkacz and will face either Daniil Medvedev or Borna Coric for a place in Saturday’s final.
In all, Djokovic is on a 20-match win streak having also claimed the season-ending ATP Finals last year.





