‘Do not depend on one player’: Kapil Dev to Team India ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer Kapil Dev extended his best wishes to Rohit Sharma and the Men in Blue on Friday ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The eight-team tournament, featuring 15 matches, will be held across Pakistan and Dubai. Scheduled from February 19 to March 9, the ICC Champions Trophy will be hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, with India playing their matches in Dubai under a hybrid model.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Kapil Dev emphasized that every player in the Indian squad holds significant importance.

“… I want to wish all the luck and hope to the team. Every player is important but when you have to win the championship, do not depend on one player. It depends on the team…,” Kapil Dev told reporters.

The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ICC tournament is set for February 23. India will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, while their final league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

On Tuesday night, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement confirming Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the tournament.

“Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s replacement,” BCCI stated.

How Mohammed Shami’s horoscope foretells India’s success in Champions Trophy

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.