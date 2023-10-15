রবিবার , ১৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Don’t overhype Shaheen Afridi, he is not…’: Ravi Shastri | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৫, ২০২৩ ৮:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is often likened with legendary Wasim Akram but the left-arm pacer has not been at his best since returning from a knee injury and failed to make any impact in the World Cup so far.
In his first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, he managed to secure only two wickets, conceding a total of 103 runs.And India skipper Rohit Sharma added to his woes with his batting exploits on Sunday.While commentating during the India-Pakistan match, former India head coach Ravi Shastri came up with a piece of advice for those who overhyped Afridi and drew comparison with former Pakistan captain Akram.

Watch: Virat Kohli gifts Pakistan captain Babar Azam a signed jersey

“He is a good bowler, he can claim a wicket with the new ball. But you have to admit it, if Naseem Shah is not playing and the quality of Pakistan’s spin bowling is like this, then Shaheen Shah Afridi koi Wasim Akram nai hai! Acche bowler hai. Lekin itna bhi jyaada chadane ka koi zaroorat nahi hai. Jab hai theek thak, toh bolna chahiye woh theek thaak hai. Chadha ke nahin bithana chahiye ki bohot zabardast hai. Yeh nahi hai! Yeh maan na padega. (Shaheen Afridi may be a skilled bowler, but it’s essential not to exaggerate his abilities by comparing him to Wasim Akram. While he is undoubtedly a good player, it’s important to limit our praise to acknowledging his proficiency. He may not reach the status of a great player, and we must acknowledge that fact),” Shastri said.
Pakistan could not break their India jinx in the ODI World Cup on Saturday but more than their seven-wicket defeat by the arch-rivals.

India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma, bowlers star in India’s dominant 7-wicket win

Hosts India, egged on by a 100,000-plus crowd at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium, maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan with a comprehensive victory, outperforming their rivals in all departments.
Pakistan, cruising at 155-2 in the 29th over, suffered a spectacular meltdown to be all out for 191 with more than seven overs left in their innings.
India then returned to lay bare Pakistan’s bowling frailties and romped home with nearly 20 overs to spare in the lop-sided blockbuster.





